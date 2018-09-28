Exceptional Excellent Very Good



This week’s recommendations include two from Walmart’s excellent Winemakers Selection line of private labels: a cabernet franc and a bubbly rosé, both from France. In case you can’t get to Walmart this week, we also have an exciting shiraz from Barossa in Australia, a sauvignon blanc from New Zealand and a delicious, affordable red blend from Virginia.

GREAT VALUE

Thorn-Clarke Terra Barossa Shiraz 2016

Barossa, Australia, $19

Classic Barossa shiraz, this wine is plush and jammy with ripe flavors of blackberries and blueberries. There’s a light floral note that gives the wine extra lift. If you can refrain from drinking it all at once, it’s even better the next day. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Imported by Thorn-Clarke, distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Magruder’s. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s in Bethesda, Beards Hill Liquors in Aberdeen, the Bottle Shop in Potomac, Captains Market in Cabin John, Dawson’s Market in Rockville, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer and Finewine.com in Gaithersburg, Franklin Liquors in Ijamsville, McHenry Beverage Shoppe in McHenry, Montgomery Plaza Liquors in Catonsville, Old Town Market in Kensington, Walkersville Wine & Spirits in Walkersville, Wells Discount Liquors and Wine Source in Baltimore; on the list at Raku in Bethesda, Renato at River Falls in Potomac. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean, Reston), J. Emerson Fine Wines & Cheese and Once Upon a Vine (South) in Richmond, Kroger (various locations), Leesburg Vintner in Leesburg, Rio Hill Wine & Beer in Charlottesville.

Tussock Jumper Sauvignon Blanc 2016

Marlborough, New Zealand, $14

Tussock Jumper sources wines from various regions around the world. This sauvignon blanc from New Zealand is quite good, ripe enough to avoid the grassy herbal notes, featuring instead passion fruit and mango. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported by Tri-Vin, distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Dulaney Wine & Spirits in Towson’s, Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk, Frederick Wine House in Frederick, Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda, Kings Contrivance Liquor Shop in Columbia, Laurel Beer, Wine & Spirits in Laurel, Lenox Beer & Wine, Parkway Deli & Restaurant and Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring, McHenry Beverage Shoppe in McHenry, Montgomery County Liquor & Wine Stores (Darnestown, Goshen Crossing, Hampden Lane, Kingsview, Potomac, Rockville), Mt. Vernon Supermarket in Baltimore, Potomac Gourmet Market in National Harbor, Rodman’s (Wheaton), Seneca Convenience Store in Germantown. Available in Virginia at Giant (various locations), Martin’s (various locations).

GREAT VALUE

Winemakers Selection Francais Cabernet Franc 2017

France, $11

The label doesn’t tell us much about this cabernet franc except that it’s from the south of France, where cab franc is not common, and that the variety is a parent of cabernet sauvignon, probably an effort to capitalize on the offspring’s better reputation. No matter: This is a pretty darn good wine. It shows the white pepper and black cherry flavors characteristic of the grape, with a body and structure more reminiscent of Bordeaux than the Loire Valley, two regions further north where the grape excels. Fans of Virginia cab franc should try it and make quality and price comparisons. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported by G&B Wines, distributed by Republic National. Available exclusively at Walmart stores. (Note: Walmart stores in Maryland are not allowed to sell wine, and the W series may not be available at every Walmart in other jurisdictions.)

GREAT VALUE

Rosemont Virginia Red Wine Edition 4

Virginia, $15

One of the most common complaints I hear about local wine is the price. Economics make it difficult for Virginia and Maryland wineries to offer us quality wine at affordable prices. Rosemont, a family-owned, all estate winery in south-central Virginia, manages to do that with its red and white blends. You may see them in restaurant by-the-glass programs, where the 3-liter box (for about $40 retail) is popular. At retail, you’re more likely to see them in traditional bottles. The wines are not vintage dated, which gives the winery flexibility in blending to help with consistency. The red is a blend of cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, chambourcin and syrah. Warning: It’s gulpable. ABV: 13 percent.

Distributed by Williams Corner: Available in the District at Chat’s Liquors, Glen’s Garden Market, Odd Provisions. Available in Virginia at Barrel Thief Wine Shop & Cafe and Ellwood Thompson’s Natural Market in Richmond, Greenwood Gourmet Grocery in Crozet.

Winemakers Selection Sparkling Rosé Brut

France, $16

Bright, bubbly and fun, just the personality you want in a sparkling wine to turn a weeknight into a party, or to fuel a large celebratory gathering without breaking the budget. To be honest, I’d be more excited about it at $10, but I say that about a lot of wines. ABV: 12 percent.

Imported by G&B Wines, distributed by Republic National: Available exclusively at Walmart.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.