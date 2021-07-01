GREAT VALUE
Gulp Hablo Verdejo 2019
Spain, $17 for 1 liter
The name is a pun on “gulpable,” and it’s a good thing the liter bottle gives us 33 percent more wine than a standard one. Flavors of lemongrass, star fruit and straw frame a medium-body, and soft acidity keeps it refreshing. Delicious by itself, the wine also pairs well with lighter appetizers and seafood dishes. This wine checks a lot of extra boxes, too: Certified organic, biodynamic and vegan. Alcohol by volume: 11 percent.
Imported by T. Edward Wines, distributed by Tradewinds: Available in the District at Chat’s Liquors, Classy Corks Wine & Spirits, Old City Market and Oven, Rioja Market, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits. Available in Virginia at Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean; Planet Wine & Gourmet, Slaters Market in Alexandria; Red Apron Butcher in Fairfax.
GREAT VALUE
Uva de Vida Biográfico Graciano y Tempranillo 2018
Tierra de Castilla, Spain, $24
This beautiful red wine is vibrant and lively, featuring a type of energy wine fiends call “nervosité.” Boysenberry and blackberry flavors dominate at first, with more mineral and earthy notes emerging a few hours — or even the next day — after opening. Every sip offers a different flavor nuance. No added sulfites. Member of La Renaissance des Appellations, an organization promoting natural and biodynamic wines. Certified biodynamic and organic. Vegan. ABV: 13.5 percent.
Imported by Bon Vivant, distributed by Tradewinds: Available in the District at Capitol Hill Supermarket, Central Liquors, Chat’s Liquors, Classy Corks Wine & Spirits, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Nido Wine Shop + Market, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits. Available in Virginia at Slaters Market in Alexandria.
Domaine Sauvète Sauvignon 2019
Touraine, Loire Valley, France, $19
If Sancerre is your ideal of sauvignon blanc, you owe it to yourself to try this “baby Sancerre” from Touraine, a larger Loire Valley appellation without the cachet of its more prestigious neighbor. You will find the mineral character that suggests crushed stones, along with apricots and red currants and a long, focused finish. ABV: 13 percent.
Imported and distributed by Dionysos Imports: Available in the District at Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Beer Wine & Co., Cork 57 Beer and Wine, Duck Duck Goose in Bethesda; Fenwick Beer & Wine in Silver Spring; Hop N Grape in North Bethesda. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington; Unwined (Alexandria and Belleview), Wine Gallery 108 in Alexandria.
GREAT VALUE
Domaine Bellevue Sauvignon 2020
Touraine, $15
This is textbook Loire sauvignon blanc, minerally and focused with red currant flavors. It is not really suited for casual drinking — pair it with grilled seafood or chicken. ABV: 13.5 percent.
Imported and distributed by Elite: Widely available at more than 100 outlets in the District, Maryland and Virginia.
Babylonstoren Candide 2020
Simonsberg-Paarl, South Africa, $17
Here’s a delightful white blend of chenin blanc (South Africa’s star white grape), beefed up with viognier, chardonnay and semillon. Flavors of white flowers and tropical fruit — think star fruit, litchi and jasmine — with a soft texture that caresses the palate. ABV: 13.5 percent.
Imported by Red Wolf, distributed by Global Wines Maryland: Available in the District at Bacio Pizzeria, Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Old City Market and Oven, Rodman’s, Sara’s Market, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Streets Market (Connecticut Avenue), Wine & Butter. Available in Maryland at the Beer & Wine Cellar, Dawson’s Market, Downtown Beer & Wine, On the Vine Craft Beer & Wine, Pour Vino N’ Hops in Rockville; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Friendship Gourmet Market in Chevy Chase; the Market at River Falls in Potomac; Meridian Market Beer and Wine in North Bethesda; Talbert’s Ice & Beverage Service in Bethesda.
