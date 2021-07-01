The name is a pun on “gulpable,” and it’s a good thing the liter bottle gives us 33 percent more wine than a standard one. Flavors of lemongrass, star fruit and straw frame a medium-body, and soft acidity keeps it refreshing. Delicious by itself, the wine also pairs well with lighter appetizers and seafood dishes. This wine checks a lot of extra boxes, too: Certified organic, biodynamic and vegan. Alcohol by volume: 11 percent.