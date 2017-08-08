

Do you know the best way to tell whether a watermelon is ripe? (Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Find out — and learn a few more juicy facts — by taking our watermelon quiz (link below). (Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Watermelon is synonymous with summer; treat it right with these ideas from our Recipe Finder.

[QUIZ: Watermelon surprise, or 10 facts and 4 recipes that might be new to you]



(Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Melon Salad With Chiles and Mint. Green chile and mint add welcome savory notes to sweet melons.



(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Bacon-and-Cornmeal-Fried Watermelon. Makes for a fun appetizer; the lightly spicy basil and parsley sauce adds a hit of acidity.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Watermelon-Tomato Gazpacho. A refreshing soup with a creamy avocado and feta topping; ice sculpture serving bowl, optional.



(Julia Ewan/The Washington Post)

Walla Walla-Watermelon Salsa. Cool and crunchy.



(James M. Thresher/For The Washington Post)

Tuna Watermelon Ceviche. Sweet, spicy, tart, crunchy, soft and cooling, all in one bite.



(T.J. Kirkpatrick/For The Washington Post)

Grilled Watermelon. Watermelon is the steak of the grilled-fruit world; you’ll see why with this recipe.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Watermelon Mint Zinger, above left. A refreshing sip.

Bloody Mosa, above right. Watermelon adds a little sweetness to this fresh bloody mary mix.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Summer Watermelon Punch. This punch makes use of the whole fruit.