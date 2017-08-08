Watermelon is synonymous with summer; treat it right with these ideas from our Recipe Finder.
[QUIZ: Watermelon surprise, or 10 facts and 4 recipes that might be new to you]
Melon Salad With Chiles and Mint. Green chile and mint add welcome savory notes to sweet melons.
Bacon-and-Cornmeal-Fried Watermelon. Makes for a fun appetizer; the lightly spicy basil and parsley sauce adds a hit of acidity.
Watermelon-Tomato Gazpacho. A refreshing soup with a creamy avocado and feta topping; ice sculpture serving bowl, optional.
Walla Walla-Watermelon Salsa. Cool and crunchy.
Tuna Watermelon Ceviche. Sweet, spicy, tart, crunchy, soft and cooling, all in one bite.
Grilled Watermelon. Watermelon is the steak of the grilled-fruit world; you’ll see why with this recipe.
Watermelon Mint Zinger, above left. A refreshing sip.
Bloody Mosa, above right. Watermelon adds a little sweetness to this fresh bloody mary mix.
Summer Watermelon Punch. This punch makes use of the whole fruit.