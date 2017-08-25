

Rice growing at the University of the District of Columbia’s Muirkirk Research Farm in Beltsville, Md. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Rice is a reliable powerhouse in the kitchen — especially if you have a batch of it already cooked, ready to dispatch into stir-fries, soups or salads. (Fun facts: There are more than 40,000 varieties of cultivated rice; nearly 85 percent of the rice eaten in the U.S. is grown in the U.S.)

This weekend, we suggest cooking up a big batch o’ the stuff. Whether you choose brown or white is up to you, but if use a less glutinous, long-grain variety (basmati or jasmine are a few of our favorites) — the grains will remain separate once cooked, meaning leftovers are slightly more practical to work with. Once cooked according to package directions, allow the rice to cool completely before storing in an airtight container. It’ll keep for four to six days in the refrigerator, or even longer (about three months) in the freezer.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Fried rice, such as this Vegetable Fried Rice (pictured above) is a natural for the cooked grains. Or try Spicy Basil Tofu Fried Rice.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Adding rice to soups is another way to go. Use one cup of cooked rice in this Tomato and Rice Soup, for example, or stir into leftover broth, add leftover shredded chicken and season as needed for nearly instant chicken and rice soup.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Rice can also form the base of a salad — such as in our Brown Rice and Herb Salad or Mock Chirashi Rice Salad (pictured above) — or it can stand in for other grains; try it in place of bulgur in Tabbouleh or as a substitute for farro in Balsamic Farro Salad With Tomatoes, Grilled Veggies and Kale.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Other ideas: Add some heft to an omelet or frittata, or add a layer to spring or summer rolls.



(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

And of course, you can always just reheat rice in the microwave and serve with something saucy.