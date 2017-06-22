

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Have a bottle or two of wine handy? You’ve got the makings for a tasty summery cocktail. Here are six drinks to get you started, from the Recipe Finder.

Light Guard Punch, above. A bottle of this, a few more of that, and you’ve got yourself a tasty and refreshing warm-weather punch.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

(Michael Temchine/For The Washington Post)

Blackberry and Red Wine Caipirinha, above left. Fruit, cachaça and wine combine in this pitcher-friendly drink.

Tuscan Sangria, above right. Sophisticated and balanced.



(Dayna Smith/For The Washington Post)

(Jonathan Ernst/For The Washington Post)

Stormy Weather, above left. A wine variation of the classic Dark ‘n’ Stormy.

My Tahitian Dream, above right. Make a batch of this Hibiscus-Vanilla Liqueur (it lasts indefinitely — you’ll be happy to have it), then use it in this simple sparkling cocktail.



(Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The Red Rover Cocktail. A Manhattan meets sangria.