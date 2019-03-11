

A midweek, Persian-inspired feast for Purim is doable. See recipe links, below, for soup, jeweled rice, chicken and hamantaschen. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Described sometimes as the Jewish Halloween — though many scholars and rabbis push back against the notion — the holiday is celebrated with festive dinners, Purim spiels (plays) and dress-up parades and/or parties where you might be expected to drink as much wine as you can hold. And though most people know only of hamantaschen — triangular filled cookies — as the food directly linked to Purim, the dishes eaten for the holiday are rich and varied, depending on geography.

The holiday falls midweek this year, on the night of March 20, and to honor its origin, I set out to create a dinner menu that draws on Persian flavors and ingredients. I also wanted to imbue the dishes with celebratory symbolism.

As the story goes, the brave Jew named Esther was made queen to Persia’s King Ahasuerus (Xerxes I) after he banished or executed his first wife for refusing to show off her beauty to his friends.

It is generally assumed that because Queen Esther kept kosher, and so would not have partaken of meat dishes served at the royal court, she had a vegetarian diet. For this reason, bean dishes are popular at Purim, and a bean-noodle soup starts the meal off nicely. Made with lots of different beans and rich in herbs, the soup gets a nice bright lift from a liberal addition of lemon juice.



Saffron and Pomegranate-Glazed Chicken. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)



Jeweled Rice (Javaher Polow). (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

The rice, which does take some time despite being pretty straightforward to make, is visually stunning — studded with barberries and dried apricots and garnished with almonds and pistachios.



Persian Noodle Soup (Ashe-Reshteh). (Tom McCorkle For The Washington Post)

Pistachio Rosewater Hamantaschen. (Tom McCorkle For The Washington Post)

Speaking of green-tinted nuts, they landed the leading role in my Persian-inspired hamantaschen recipe.

Instead of the typical poppy seed filling, here the three-sided cookies contain a not-too-sweet mixture of ground pistachios, cardamom, orange zest and a touch of rosewater. I have calibrated the amount of the latter ingredient so that it highlights the floral notes of pistachios, instead of turning the cookie into a heavily perfumed confection. But if you are sensitive to its flavor, add half the amount, and taste before adding the rest.

A bit of advance cooking will simplify tremendously preparations for the midweek holiday. Here’s a plan:

● Both the rice and the hamantaschen can be made over the weekend. Garnish the rice — which can be served slightly warmed up (do add a bit of water so the rice steams instead of just drying out) or at room temperature — right before serving.

● Make the soup on Tuesday night, as its flavors will meld and surely improve; just add the noodles during reheating.

● Season the chicken that same night, and make the glaze the next day while you wait for the chicken to come to room temperature.

