Here’s a simple summer menu that’s doable on a weeknight or lovely for a small dinner party.



First up, drinks: Pop open a chilled wine or beer or pour some bubbly water, put on your favorite tunes, then start with the salad.

Summer Tomato Panzanella. Use ripe, from-a-farmers-market or your garden tomatoes here. While the bread is toasting, set the chopped tomatoes in a colander to drain. As those are draining, move on to the squash salad.



Shaved Squash and Parm Salad, pictured in the bowl, above. You can make the fritters (above right), but we like this variation listed at the end of the recipe for its sublime simplicity. Thinly slice summer squash, dress lightly with olive oil and fresh lemon juice, then season with salt. Add some cheese and some herbs, and you're done.



At this point, you can probably get back to the panzanella — keep the bread and tomatoes separate for now, but make the vinaigrette; assemble the whole salad after the main course is done cooking.



Roasted Pesto Shrimp With Lemon Orzo. Whir up the pesto (if basil is in short supply, use whatever soft herbs you’ve got), roast a bit of shrimp, cook some orzo and toss it all together. Tip: Make the pesto up to three days in advance and the whole dish will come together in about 10 minutes.



If you like something sweet at the end of your meal, try this: Whip up 1/3 cup chilled heavy cream with 2 tablespoons of sugar and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, then fold in 1/3 cup plain Greek-style yogurt (it’s a riff on the whipped cream in this Strawberry Amaretto Parfaits recipe from Ellie Krieger, pictured above). Slice up some ripe peaches, plums or nectarines, then dollop with the whipped cream. Scatter with toasted nuts, crushed cookies or leftover granola if you have some.

Or just bust out a pint of ice cream from your freezer.