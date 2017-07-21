

An “everything” fruit pie doesn’t have poppy and sesame seeds like an everything bagel, but it just might be the answer to an easy weekend dessert. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

It is fitting to wrap up our #NoCook Week with a followup to the recent Free Range chatter looking for no-bake pie ideas. We provided links to a few of our Recipe Finder favorites, of course, like Jenna’s Devil’s Food Chocolate Oasis Pie and That Cream Cheese Cool Whip Pie.

The next day, I happened to have a baked pie crust on hand. In the refrigerator: a third of a pound of sweet cherries, a cup of leftover peach slices macerating with chopped crystallized ginger (try it sometime! good on morning yogurt), about six blackberries, and, after picking out the moldy ones, five survivor raspberries. I beat a cup of heavy cream with a couple tablespoons of confectioners’ sugar and then added a splash of almond extract and the rest of a tub of creme fraiche. I spread that barely sweet mixture in the crust. The jumble of fruit got a quick toss with balsamic vinegar, and that became the topping.

The pie, pictured above, went fast.



Strained Greek yogurt, honey and lemon zest provide the creamy part of this Berry Tart With Honey-Yogurt Filling. (Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Avocado, lime juice and zest and sweetened condensed milk make a fast filling for this Avocado Key Lime Pie. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

The result was fresh-tasting and fridge-liberating. More mix-and-match possibilities came to mind: I could just as easily have used the filling of simple yogurt fixings from Ellie Krieger’s berry tart recipe. Without that pastry crust on hand, I might have fished out the box of graham cracker crumbs in the pantry or pressed together a base of crushed walnuts, brown sugar and melted butter — the latter inspired by Paula Shoyer’s Passover Key Lime Pie. Leftover brownies, a la Brownie Ice Cream Pie, could be crumbled and line the pan for dribs-and-drabs combinations of ice cream pints in the freezer (I’m looking at you, Moorenko’s cinnamon and coconut-almond flavors).

You get the idea. Check your inventory, scan our recipes and improvise. I bet you can whip up a pie in minutes that you would be proud to take to summer potluck — or demolish, sliver by sliver, while you’re performing a virtuous task around the house.

Top recipes of the week

Summer favorites — no surprise! — head up our readers’ most-viewed recipes online:



(Jennifer Chase/For the Washington Post)

1. Grilled Corn Four Ways. All are simple and effective.

2. Baked Chicken Breasts With Peaches. A #DinnerInMinutes that makes its own sauce.

3. Avocado-Crab Rolls, pictured above. From our #NoCookWeek offerings and Raquel Pelzel, these take 10 minutes to assemble.

4. Classic Macaroni and Cheese. Hard to beat; have you checked out our Mac-n-Cheese-o-Matic?

5. Warm Brown Rice and Chickpea Salad With Cherries. Beautiful, juicy and easy, from #WeeknightVegetarian and Cooking Light’s “Everyday Vegetarian.”