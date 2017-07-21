It is fitting to wrap up our #NoCook Week with a followup to the recent Free Range chatter looking for no-bake pie ideas. We provided links to a few of our Recipe Finder favorites, of course, like Jenna’s Devil’s Food Chocolate Oasis Pie and That Cream Cheese Cool Whip Pie.
The next day, I happened to have a baked pie crust on hand. In the refrigerator: a third of a pound of sweet cherries, a cup of leftover peach slices macerating with chopped crystallized ginger (try it sometime! good on morning yogurt), about six blackberries, and, after picking out the moldy ones, five survivor raspberries. I beat a cup of heavy cream with a couple tablespoons of confectioners’ sugar and then added a splash of almond extract and the rest of a tub of creme fraiche. I spread that barely sweet mixture in the crust. The jumble of fruit got a quick toss with balsamic vinegar, and that became the topping.
The pie, pictured above, went fast.
The result was fresh-tasting and fridge-liberating. More mix-and-match possibilities came to mind: I could just as easily have used the filling of simple yogurt fixings from Ellie Krieger’s berry tart recipe. Without that pastry crust on hand, I might have fished out the box of graham cracker crumbs in the pantry or pressed together a base of crushed walnuts, brown sugar and melted butter — the latter inspired by Paula Shoyer’s Passover Key Lime Pie. Leftover brownies, a la Brownie Ice Cream Pie, could be crumbled and line the pan for dribs-and-drabs combinations of ice cream pints in the freezer (I’m looking at you, Moorenko’s cinnamon and coconut-almond flavors).
You get the idea. Check your inventory, scan our recipes and improvise. I bet you can whip up a pie in minutes that you would be proud to take to summer potluck — or demolish, sliver by sliver, while you’re performing a virtuous task around the house.
Summer favorites — no surprise! — head up our readers’ most-viewed recipes online:
1. Grilled Corn Four Ways. All are simple and effective.
2. Baked Chicken Breasts With Peaches. A #DinnerInMinutes that makes its own sauce.
3. Avocado-Crab Rolls, pictured above. From our #NoCookWeek offerings and Raquel Pelzel, these take 10 minutes to assemble.
4. Classic Macaroni and Cheese. Hard to beat; have you checked out our Mac-n-Cheese-o-Matic?
5. Warm Brown Rice and Chickpea Salad With Cherries. Beautiful, juicy and easy, from #WeeknightVegetarian and Cooking Light’s “Everyday Vegetarian.”