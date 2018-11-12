

A stress-free, make-ahead Thanksgiving menu: Instant Pot Turkey with gravy; Winter Squash Gratin, Braised Red Cabbage With Apples and Chestnuts, Celery Root Puree. Not shown: Pumpkin Creme Brulees. Get the recipes, below. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

When it comes to Thanksgiving, most of us are looking for a way to make things faster and easier. Enter the Instant Pot or its electric multicooker cousins.

The kitchen device that has recently taken America by storm is not just good for weeknight one-pot soups or stews. It is also an invaluable tool for preparing what can be an intimidating celebratory feast.

Because it sautes, steams and cooks under pressure, the appliance can handle just about anything in the Thanksgiving kitchen. It also can be used as a shortcut for prep work — producing rich and flavorful turkey stock, for example, and speedily softening hard cubes of butternut squash for a gratin. It braises tough winter vegetables in minutes, transforming them into spectacular sides such as sweet and tangy red cabbage with apples and chestnuts, and silky celery root puree.

Its hot and steamy environment lends itself to producing custardy desserts such as pumpkin creme brulee, without the mess and fuss of a traditional hot-water bath in the oven. You can even use the multicooker to prepare your festive bird — and both light and dark meat will be succulent and tender.



Instant Pot Turkey is sauteed and braised in parts, then given a quick turn under the broiler to enhance the skin. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

About that bird: It does not go into the pot whole, so sharpen your butcher skills or come home from the store with turkey legs, thighs, wings and bone-in breast halves. A six-quart multicooker can handle the parts from a bird that weighs up to 13 pounds.

Is the multicooker a miracle worker? Will it allow you to cook an entire Thanksgiving dinner in an instant — or, say, an hour? Alas, no. The multicooker can, however, significantly shorten your prep work. I recommend starting to prepare your Instant Pot dishes one or two days ahead of time, then reheat them on the big day. And, most useful to the novice or less-than-confident home cook, the appliance offers quick and reliable results.

To help you get started, here’s a simple menu of recipes , and a timeline:



Celery Root Puree. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Two days before Thanksgiving Day

●For my Instant Pot Thanksgiving Turkey, rub the turkey breast, legs and thighs with the dry-rub mixture.

●If desired, make turkey stock with the remaining wings and carcass. Make the pureed squash for the Winter Squash Gratin.

●Make the Celery Root Puree.



Braised Red Cabbage With Apples and Chestnuts. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

The day before

●Braise the turkey legs and thighs.

●Cook the red cabbage.

●Make the Pumpkin Creme Brulees (minus their final sugar topping).



Winter Squash Gratin. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Pumpkin Creme Brulees. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

The day of

● Finish the Winter Squash Gratin (the casserole goes in the oven).

● Make the turkey breast; while it’s cooking, reheat the turkey legs and thighs in their braising liquid on the stove top. When the turkey breast has finished in the multicooker, broil it on the same baking sheet as the turkey legs and thighs.

● While the meat is resting (before you carve up the pieces), reheat the red cabbage and celery root puree on the stove top.

● Make gravy with the leftover braising liquid.

● Just before dessert, add the sugar topping to the pumpkin creme brulees, broil and serve them right away.

Last year, I cooked my Thanksgiving turkey in the Instant Pot. This year, I’m going for the whole meal. A dinner cooked with ease and speed is one more thing to be thankful for.

Mah is a Washington author, most recently, of “Instantly French! Classic French Recipes for Your Electric Pressure Cooker” (St. Martin’s Griffin, 2018).