

(Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Here’s a collection of recipes using two types of cured Italian meats: pancetta, made from pork belly, and prosciutto, made from the pig’s rear legs (a.k.a. the ham). Conveniently, both pancetta and prosciutto pair well with most things — this time of year, especially.

[7 quick pasta recipes that make the most of summer produce]

Fettuccine With Spinach, Prosciutto and Tomatoes. A healthful variation on the classic pasta primavera.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Cantaloupe Salad With Arugula and Crispy Prosciutto. Melon and prosciutto’s classic pairing, in crispy salad form.



(Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Spinach and Prosciutto Salad With Apple-Onion Vinaigrette. A salad to maybe — just maybe! — ease you into autumn.



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

(James M. Thresher/For The Washington Post)

Melon and Prosciutto Risotto, above left. Richy, creamy, complex.

Penne With Zucchini and Sweet Onion, above right. The recipe is more like a blueprint for improvising.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Peach and Pancetta Risotto. This dish makes you appreciate peach season all the more; pancetta balances the fruit’s sweetness.



(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Cheddar, Pancetta and Spring Onion Scones. Hearty, savory and fit for a crowd.