

David Lebovitz’s Croissants aux Amandes start with store-bought plain pastries; get the recipe, below. (Photos by Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Somehow, I got it in my head that almond croissants were for kids; that grown-up connoisseurs would stick to the plain buttery crescents. And so I put away those sweeter childish things.

But we all have moments of weakness. Pilates strengthens my core, but it does little for my willpower. A while back, on my way home from class, I stopped at a bakery and found myself ogling a croissant generously topped with a golden patch of baked almond cream and some slivered nuts. I bought it, and I liked it.

I would have returned to my purist pastry protocol but for the fact that I spied almond croissants at every new, upscale local bakery I walked into — and I walk into a lot of them. It seems my minimalist preference was not a sign of sophistication; it was merely the affectation of an ignorant American.

“In France, people don’t idolize croissants here the way they do in America,” says cookbook author David Lebovitz , who worked in the pastry department at Chez Panisse before moving to Paris in 2004. “People don’t rhapsodize about them. . . . They’re just a part of life. It’s an everyday food.” The same is true of almond croissants, although he does admit that, “because they’re sort of leftovers, they don’t necessarily have the same esteem.” But they are no less loved.

[Make the recipes: David Lebovitz’s Croissants aux Amandes; Sesame Croissants]

French patisseries were able to economically transform their scraps into what became an icon in its own right by soaking the unsold day-old pastry in a sweet syrup, filling — and topping — it with frangipane, a paste made of almond meal, sugar, butter and eggs, then baking it.

Just as today, according to Lebovitz, there are “really good bakeries in America” and “you don’t need to come to France to get a good croissant,” the same holds true for the almond variety. You will find a model almond croissant at Manresa Bread in Los Gatos, Calif., the three-year-old bakery spinoff of David Kinch’s acclaimed destination restaurant where Avery Ruzicka mastered loaves and pastries.



These sesame croissants are filled with a halva paste instead of the frangipane typically found in almond croissants. Get the recipe, below.

Two years ago, when Matt Tinder left his post heading the dessert program at Michelin-starred Coi in San Francisco to open Saboteur Bakery in Bremerton, Wash., his decision to put almond croissants on the menu “came from a need to reduce waste from the production of classic croissants,” he says. They remain his most popular item.

Tinder’s favorite almond croissants are those at Neighbor Bakehouse in San Francisco. They are almondesque in conceit, built from the same blueprint, but filled with pistachio paste and blackberry, or with a raspberry violet cream. Whenever I’m in that city, I make it a point to visit B. Patisserie for whatever elaboration on the sweet stuffed, croissant Belinda Leong has come up with for the season.

“I knew everyone loved almond croissants,” she says. “But I didn’t want ours to be like everyone else’s. So instead, I made two different kinds, a fruit-almond croissant — with confiture or fresh fruit — and a chocolate-almond-banana croissant, because I didn’t want to have the simple chocolate croissant, either.” (I’m here to tell you the pumpkin-almond special is a real winner.)

At the District’s Seylou Bakery, where the emphasis is on local whole grains and other unrefined ingredients, head pastry chef Charbel Abrache’s croissants are whole-wheat. The day-olds get a luxurious dose of his version of a traditional filling. Instead of the usual combination of “a buttercream and pastry cream,” he replaces the latter with raw flour milled from einkorn (the “great grandfather of modern wheat”) and a blend of milk and cream. He also uses less sugar and a less-sweet variant: Sucanat (dehydrated cane juice).

The result is “almost similar to a cake batter in terms of lightness,” he says, and has a more pronounced almond flavor. Oh, he puts some Valrhona chocolate in with it. And because these pastries are baked on the premises throughout the day, that chocolate always shows up melty.

[Make the recipes: Becky Quan’s Coffee Pastry Cream; Coffee Crumble]

Becky Quan, pastry chef at the soon-to-open NoMad restaurant in Las Vegas, does a proper almond croissant that’s made according to French protocol. But she likes having the freedom to play around, to change the fillings and introduce glazes and garnishes. She builds on base recipes for pastry cream, glaze and crumb topping that can be altered to introduce a new creation each week. For example, there’s a croissant that’s “just hazelnut on hazelnut,” Quan says. “It has hazelnut pastry cream with Nutella glaze and a hazelnut crumble.”



Becky Quan’s coffee croissants are made with a Coffee Pastry Cream filling, a glaze, a Coffee Crumble and crushed coffee beans on top. Get the recipes, below.

What makes these different from other constructions is that they start with a freshly baked croissant. This lends them to amateur undertakings, although you could say the same of the old-fashioned approach, which also calls for pre-baked pastry. Either way, you can skip the part where you make croissants from scratch and still impress loved ones, and yourself, by doctoring a store-bought entity.

But don’t settle for someone else’s crummy crescents. As in all endeavors, starting with the best ingredients yields the best results. Per Leong: “Avoid using an underbaked croissant; when you eat it, it will be gummy.” Your almond croissant “should be moist inside and well covered on top.” But you don’t want too much almond cream up there, or you’re left with a soggy, flattened pancake of a thing. “You want just enough almond cream so when you bite it, it’s a little soft and a little crunchy.”

Lebovitz says “soaking it in enough syrup is important for the almond croissant.” So is baking it enough, and using enough filling, he says. “When the filling runs out and kind of burns, like grilled cheese; those are the good parts.”

They are my favorite parts. Some pastry chefs disagree, preferring neater, prettier products without any oozy over-spill.

Decide for yourself when you try Lebovitz’s recipe for Croissants aux Amandes the old-fashioned way. Or you can try my even lower-maintenance sesame variation. For a taste of Quan’s elaborate creations, make her Coffee Pastry Cream and/or her Coffee Crumble. There’s nothing wrong with a little maximalism, no matter how old you are.

Druckman is a New York food writer and cookbook author.