This week and next, I’m sharing recipes that use my favorite five winter ingredients. Yesterday, it was celery root, one of the most distinctive vegetables in this season’s pantry. Later this week and next, I’ll write about mustard greens, citrus and chuck roast. Today, I’m focusing on another reliable root worth keeping in your repertoire: the turnip.
With a sweet but also sometimes bitter flavor, these roots too often turn up (sorry) noses because their flavor is usually boiled away and not embraced. To celebrate it, try skipping cooking all together and just quick-pickling pieces in a caraway-heavy mixture. These pickles are such a bright and crunchy delight and offer a nice counterpoint to something rich like corned beef and cabbage, or any braised meat. Also try serving them in (or next to) your favorite sandwich. They’re equally at home with pastrami as with falafel. To turn the pickles a beautiful shade of pink, add a few pieces of raw beet to the pickling liquid.
Turnips come in many shapes and sizes. The small Japanese ones are particularly delicate and are especially lovely when steamed and then tossed with a mixture of miso paste and butter. Serve with broiled fish and some rice.
And if you’re fortunate enough to find fresh turnips at your farmers market or grocery store with their sturdy greens still attached, know you’re lucky. Turnip greens can be prepared like collards, kale or any other cooking green. I say keep them with their roots and make a turnip version of the Irish dish known as colcannon (which folds cabbage into potatoes) and mash the turnips with their greens. A little butter and cream go a long way.
Quick-Pickled Turnips With Caraway
6 to 8 servings (makes 4 cups)
This brine can be used for any crunchy vegetable (carrots, fennel, etc.), but the combination of turnips and caraway is particularly lovely. Add a peeled, sliced beet to the mixture, if you’d like your turnips colored pink.
MAKE AHEAD: The turnips need to marinate in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours and up to 1 week.
1 cup water
½ cup distilled white vinegar
2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 clove garlic, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon caraway seed
1 pound turnips (about 2 large), peeled and cut into ½ -inch-thick sticks
Combine the water, vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic and caraway seed in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar and salt have dissolved, then turn off the heat.
Place the turnips in a heatproof quart jar, then pour in the hot vinegar mixture; adjust the turnips to make sure they are completely submerged. Cool to room temperature, then seal tightly and refrigerate for at least 6 hours before serving.
Steamed Turnips With Miso + Butter
4 servings
The recipe calls for small Japanese turnips because they don’t need peeling. But if you can’t find them, peel regular turnips and then cut them into bite-size pieces.
1 pound small Japanese turnips, greens trimmed (see headnote)
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
1½ tablespoons white miso
Freshly ground black pepper
Place the turnips in a steamer basket set over a pot with several inches of bubbling water (medium heat). Cover and steam until tender, 7 to 8 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk together the butter and miso in a mixing bowl.
Add the steamed turnips to the bowl while they’re hot and toss well to coat; the hot vegetables will help the butter melt. Sprinkle lightly with pepper and serve right away.
Nutrition | Per serving: 120 calories, 2 g protein, 10 g carbohydrates, 9 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 25 mg cholesterol, 280 mg sodium, 3 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugar
6 servings (makes about 5 cups)
This makes a nice, low-carb change from potatoes. Instead of the traditional cabbage or kale, the greens from the turnips are used.
The greens are sometimes sold separately, so look for them if they are not attached to the turnips.
One large bunch turnips with greens attached (about 4 turnips; see headnote)
Kosher salt
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
¼ cup heavy cream
Separate the turnips from their greens. Rinse the greens well, then coarsely chop them. Peel the turnips, then coarsely chop them.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add a generous pinch or two of salt. Add the turnips and cook (uncovered) for 15 to 20 minutes, until they are soft. Add the greens to the pot; cook for about 3 minutes; by this time the turnips should be quite soft and the greens should be bright green and tender.
Drain the turnips and greens in a colander and then return to the empty pot (off the heat). Add the butter and heavy cream, then use a potato masher to crush everything together. Season lightly with salt and serve hot.
Nutrition | Per serving: 130 calories, 2 g protein, 9 g carbohydrates, 10 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 30 mg cholesterol, 140 mg sodium, 3 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugar
