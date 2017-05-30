When a recipe calls for only part of a can of coconut milk, keep these picks from the Recipe Finder in mind to use up the rest of it.
Beet, Tomato and Coconut Curry, pictured above. Zingy, vegan and ready in 40 minutes or less.
Curried Red Lentils With Coconut Milk. One-pot and pantry-friendly.
Marinated Tuna With Mango, Apple and Lime. A no-cook salad that’s perfect for warmer nights.
Beef and Pineapple Red Curry. Just a few ingredients taste complex when put together.
Ginger-Coconut Fish Soup. A light soup that uses haddock, cod or halibut.
Coconut Fig Ice Cream. Vegan ice cream, using only three (!) ingredients.