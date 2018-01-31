

Celery root, a.k.a. celeriac, looks gnarly, but it has a wonderful flavor. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Celery Root, Chive + Cheddar Gratin. See recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Cooking in winter demands patience to soften sturdy roots into smooth mashes, patience to allow vinegar to penetrate and pickle and preserve, patience for a tough piece of meat to break down so that you can slice it — even if you don’t have a knife.

The required patience is also why I love being in my kitchen this time of year: I get to really cook. Whereas in summer I can just slice a tomato and sprinkle it with salt, maybe throw a fresh ear of corn in some hot water and call it a day, winter kitchens demand more. And responding to this demand means rolling up our sleeves and being resourceful and creative. We get to turn hearty ingredients into comforting meals, get to fog our kitchen windows with steam from our pots, and get to gather the people we love around our tables.

The five ingredients that inspire these recipes are celery root, turnips, greens, citrus and chuck roast. Each ingredient lends itself to a variety of dishes, all made memorable by combining them with flavorful accents. They remind us that cooking in winter is in many ways like cooking at any other time of year: You need bursts of salt and acid — like miso paste and punchy anchovies, vinegar and briny olives — to wake things up.

Over the next week or so, I’ll be sharing recipes for each of these five ingredients, starting with one of my favorites: celery root.



Use your sharp knife to get rid of the brown, craggy skin. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

I love celery root (also known as celeriac) because it has such a distinctive flavor, not unlike a parsnip, and it can be enjoyed in so many ways. But its gnarly look makes it a little intimidating. Remember: The roots come in such a variety of sizes, so it’s best to use the scale at the grocery store to make sure you are purchasing according to your needs and chosen recipe. Use a sharp knife to peel away the brown, craggy outside, and then go in any direction you want.

Enjoy the root raw: Slice it into thin matchsticks and dress with a creamy dressing for the traditional French salad known as rémoulade. I offer a version with a creamy anchovy dressing since the Caesar-like flavor complements the root so well. Or simmer pieces of celery root with sauteed onions and puree with vegetable stock and creamy coconut milk for a smooth, vegan soup. You could spice the onions with turmeric and ground coriander seed for extra flavor and color.

When it’s very cold outside, though, my favorite way to enjoy celery root is to slice it thin and layer it with grated cheese and garlicky cream and bake the layers to form a decadent gratin that could be a meal on its own alongside a salad and a bottle of wine.

Turshen is a writer, recipe developer and author of the best-selling “Small Victories” and the more recent “Feed the Resistance” (Chronicle Books, 2017). She and her family live in Upstate New York. She will join our online chat with readers on Wednesday at noon: live.washingtonpost.com.