

The author using her injured hand to measure out salt. (Kelsey Petrie)

What I didn’t realize as I blundered through college — often baking cakes and hosting dinner parties instead of studying — was that finding what I love most and pursuing it with abandon was never going to be my problem. My passion for food had been evident for years, and I had no trouble diving in headfirst once I had given myself the green light. No, the most difficult part in my journey would come years later, when, in a matter of seconds, my ability to continue down my chosen path was seemingly ripped away.

It was a bone-chilling December morning in Charlottesville, and I was driving into work. That week had been a crazy one — swamped with holiday orders and catering events — and my only motivating thought was of all the self-pampering I had planned for my following two days off. Despite my exhaustion, I was feeling validated. I was well regarded in my role as baker at a small, beloved cafe and had established myself in our town’s food community. The new year was promising — I had booked cooking classes and workshops, collaborations with local artists and purveyors, even a trip to my homeland of the Republic of Georgia.

As I made my way down the long, gravely driveway, thoughts of rest, the new marshmallow recipe I was tinkering with and lunch swirled around in my mind. Lost in thought, I noticed the many potholes and bumps that riddled the country road and automatically pressed the brakes to slow down. Next thing I knew, I was swerving off the road, up onto an embankment and into the air. The car upended and violently slammed back down, and then flipped twice more. In the blink of an eye, I found myself not on my way to anywhere, but held in place by my seat belt, upside down, in a car crushed beyond repair. Silence followed.



Friends brought stuffed animals and Christmas-colored socks to cheer up the author’s hospital stay. (Family photo)

An X-ray of the author’s hand after the accident. (Matthew Mcleod/University of Virginia Health System)

Not wasting any time, I went into survival mode. I grabbed my phone — which miraculously had landed right beneath me — called 911 and climbed out of the shattered window. Up until that moment I felt fine, the rush of adrenaline numbing any pain or trauma. But as I looked down, I found a left hand mangled beyond recognition. The sheer horror of what had just occurred began to dawn on me.

While I choked down sobs to relay my whereabouts to the operator, I was reeling inside. How can this be happening? How am I supposed to continue to do what I love? To accomplish the work I was meant for, without my hand? I couldn’t imagine a life that wasn’t spent in the kitchen, nourishing others through my food. The injury struck at my core and has forced the question every day since: Who am I without my most important tool?

In six hours of operating, my surgeons saved my hand, but at the cost of two fingers and all hand function. The extent to which I’d regain use was uncertain, and the journey to a full recovery, I was told, would be a marathon. I didn’t care. With a hand, regardless of how it would look or work, I still had a fighting chance to return to my life’s calling. I was given the gift of hope, and hope, according to G.K. Chesterton, is the power of being cheerful in circumstances that we know to be desperate.

The thought of those first few months still makes me grimace. Round-the-clock pain and phantom limb sensation left me physically and mentally exhausted, and painkillers came with their own debilitating side effects. My salvaged hand was held together by pins, awaiting a number of staged surgeries. As a result, a crippling anxiety over how and if it was healing always lingered at the edge of my thoughts. My disability meant I had to leave my community and move back in with my parents in Rhode Island. There, lack of friends after several years of being away and below-freezing temperatures left me feeling alone and cagey.



The author on the anniversary of her accident, with an old-fashioned chocolate pie that she baked. (Kelsey Petrie)

On the anniversary of the accident, the author baked pies. (Polina Chesnakova)

Above all else, it was my passive state that I grappled with the most. The accident may have stripped me of my ability to work with my hands, but not my desire to create with them. As I lay on the couch, day after day, I would scroll through my food-themed Instagram, pore over cookbooks and binge-watch “The Great British Bake Off.” I longed to lose myself in the production process of what I saw. Once, in January, I was left in tears after an evening in which my family made, and we all ate, Georgian soup dumplings. I, too, wanted to work the rounds of dough — to fill and pleat my own little purses of soup, meat and happiness. To do so, however, required both hands. I just sat there and looked on, maddened and disheartened.

Yet, the same creative urge that left me frustrated propelled me into the kitchen again. I needed to push back against the passivity, for sanity’s sake. A few weeks after the accident, on New Year’s, I discovered that, with the help of a stand mixer and nearby helpers, simple cakes were within my reach. Giant black-splint in tow, I barked orders more than carried them out. I nonetheless felt proud when, out of the oven, our spiced apple torte emerged: a smashing success if we hadn’t accidentally burned it. A month and a half later, an inspired act of self-love on Valentine’s Day motivated me to attempt another cake. This time, a perfectly baked success with blueberries, hazelnuts and ricotta. Aside from the zesting and chopping, I managed the feat completely and proudly on my own.

As the warmer months arrived, my hand slowly healed from its surgeries and shed its bulky dressings. Winter’s small triumphs sustained my glimmer of hope into spring, buoying my optimism. But I was quickly met with another reality check. My hand was finally free to function, but in the end was not very functional. My middle and index fingers were missing, and those that remained were either achingly rigid, crooked or both. I couldn’t do much except use my palm to hold things down or lift them up. It was a start, though.

As I focused on loosening and stretching my traumatized joints in rehab, I threw myself at home into the only therapy I ever knew. More times than not, these forays were marked by tears and frustrations; but in facing these moments of doubt, I found myself — and my cooking — forever changed.



The author transferring blueberry-studded batter into a cake pan. (Kelsey Petrie)

Hazelnut, Blueberry and Ricotta Cake; see recipe, below. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

I learned what it means to be patient with and kind to myself. Professional kitchens instruct you to be quick and efficient. With a creaky lobster claw for a hand, I didn’t have those luxuries anymore. What once took me 30 seconds (chopping an onion) now involved minutes of concentration and painfully slow technique. My incompetence drove me crazy at first, but then I realized: No one was breathing down my neck, nor did anyone care how shoddily cut my vegetables were. I needed to honor the fact that, despite all odds, I was cooking again — a victory in and of itself.

[Make the recipe: Hazelnut, Blueberry and Ricotta Cake]

Eventually, I saw my speed not as a limitation, but an opportunity for mindfulness. Being slow in the kitchen lent itself to time for an awareness of how each step built flavor, texture and aroma. How onions, at first raw and opaque, softened in simmering fat and gradually became translucent before turning a golden hue. The way added spices would color and pepper the alliums and perfume the entire home. I was cooking from the same repertoire as before, but the end result came with a new appreciation and satisfaction for the effort and process behind it.

My new normal also called for a nuanced approach to culinary skills that I once took for granted. Opening a can of beans or separating egg yolks from whites now elicited a blank stare. “How the heck am I going to do this with one hand?” Rather than backing down from obstacles, I chose to think outside the box. Oftentimes these first endeavors would involve a painstaking approach — puncturing individual holes into each can’s lid until it detached, for instance. A quick Google search afterward would show that a one-handed can opener would have also done the trick, but I still patted myself on the back for my resourcefulness. Finding and investing in the right tools, as well as delegating tasks when I could, were key in making my life easier.

As I gained progress in hand function, my capabilities in the kitchen grew. Each cake I baked, chicken I roasted and square of toast I smeared with butter and honey added to my increasing equilibrium. Even when it wasn’t possible to chop and whisk away my fears and doubts in the kitchen, I turned to the written word more and more to work through them and channel my creativity. With circumstances no longer dire, my hope was replaced with confidence. By the time my first anniversary arrived, I was baking and cooking as if the accident were just a blur. Indeed, on the day of, I celebrated by preparing a lavish feast and three pies for my family — not only to thank them for their support but also to show them, and myself, how far I had truly come.



The author chopping toasted hazelnuts for the cake’s topping. (Kelsey Petrie)

As I sit here reflecting, I know this much to be true: My drive to create with my hands not only saw me through the darkest year of my life, but also pushed me to regain that which I almost lost. In early spring, I completed the last of my surgeries and rehab, found myself more advanced as a food writer than I ever thought possible and was finally able to move on with my life. So, I moved to Seattle to end the long-distance stage of my relationship with my boyfriend and start anew. In the few weeks that I’ve been here, I’ve picked up drinking coffee, become a bike commuter (with the bruises and scrapes to prove it) and, most significantly, have donned my Danskos again for a job in the kitchen.

Of course, the much-awaited return has been bittersweet — I am often left feeling vulnerable and frustrated at the end of the day. But then I remind myself that what I may lack now in culinary finesse, I’ve gained in ingenuity, wonder and perseverance that will forever imbue my endeavors. If this life chapter has taught me anything, it’s that we don’t choose what happens to us, but we do have a say in how we respond to it. Today, I am nothing but grateful that I can do what I love most — whether it’s putting knife to board or pen to paper — and not ever have to look back.

Chesnakova is a cook, baker and the writer behind Chesnok (chesnokblog.com), a food blog inspired by her Russian-Georgian heritage. She lives in Seattle.