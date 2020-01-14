The biggest complaint concerned access. Himitsu had seats for a mere 24 customers, and for much of its life, the shoe box didn’t take reservations. Still, the Kobe steak with white kimchi and buttery, furikake-sprinkled rice were worth standing in line for, and my last (rare, 3 ½ -star) review reflected my great affection for the owners’ effort.

After Tien left Himitsu in September to open Emilie’s on Capitol Hill, Steiner rebranded the business as Pom Pom. The switch involved recruiting a kitchen lead, Amanda Moll, 26, who had been the executive sous-chef at the Asian-themed Doi Moi, and creating what Steiner described as a “safe haven for the queer population.” Hospitality at the women-led establishment would be paramount. “We’re not reaching for Michelin stars as much as we want to be the best we can be for people who dine here,” Steiner said in a recent phone interview.

Is Pom Pom a happier place to find oneself than Himitsu? Critics might not be privy to the inner workings of a business, but they can’t help but notice when the owner goes into the open kitchen and high-fives her staff moments after dinner service begins. The check includes a positive affirmation: “You’re a star!!” reads the bottom of the bill.

Cheery little pompoms hang from the border of the kitchen and a nearby door. Otherwise, the interior doesn’t look much different from before, save for some green paint and two additional seats (several more if you’re counting the tables outside, currently sheltered in a see-through plastic “igloo”).

At first glance, the single-page menu registers as familiar, too. Raw seafood preparations head the lineup, and a couple of composed platters bring up the rear. Closer inspection finds more global flavors in the mix. Unlike at Himitsu, Steiner, a 2012 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, has more of a hand in the cooking. Her best contribution, hamachi crudo arranged on labneh, looks to the Middle East for inspiration. The sparks are courtesy of preserved lemon and fiery zhug.

As at so many places, you’ll be encouraged to order a couple of dishes per person and share what shows up. Two of you will have to figure out how to split the third portion of tuna tartare, buttery in texture, spicy on the tongue and served atop crisp fried wontons.

If you’ve ever wondered if raw moonfish (opah) and pickled blueberries are a match, Pom Pom gives you the chance to find out. The answer turns out to be “yes.” Folds of rich pink belly meat joust nicely with their vinegar sauce, dotted with punchy blueberries; sliced serrano chiles and crisp onions keep the mouth watering, too. Diced raw beef and beets go into a steak tartare that gets its heat from gochujang and its crackle from chopped hazelnuts. The crimson combination hides under sails of rice crisps streaked with beet powder — clever scoops, except when they dissolve under pressure.

Pom Pom’s most interesting composition is a recent development. A loose bundle of pasta tinted pink with beet puree arrives in a pond of goat cheese bechamel. Julienned apples rest at one end of the centerpiece. Crushed walnuts take the opposite position in the bowl. The idea is to mix everything together so that each bite fuses tang, fruit and crunch.

A vegan Persian curry coaxed from pureed walnuts and pomegranate juice and staged with roasted root vegetables and pink grapefruit also requires diners to stir some ingredients together. The result is not pretty, and the citrus looks random. By the time I get to another DIY meatless dish, in which tahini is supposed to be spooned over charred squash, dill and feta, I figure I’m part of the cooking crew at Pom Pom. The dishes taste fine, but the combinations come across as if the chef were working from a mystery basket of ingredients rather than a definite idea.

“The place requires too much effort,” a companion says after the plates are cleared. Free labor is less a problem than execution. Some dishes taste like first drafts.

Roasted salmon finds me nodding off. The fish, supported with bok choy and mushrooms, is as restrained as banquet fare. Eyebrows go up at the table when a server pours melted “apricot marmalade” around the entree. The murky sauce, including soy sauce and mustard seeds, does the fish no favors.

A few dishes are built for two or more, including a duck rubbed with warm spices and dropped off with coconut jasmine rice and a sauce made from reduced duck pho. Busy as it is, a rope of fried octopus poised atop a parsley salad, baby artichokes, chorizo, papaya chutney, chile-reddened tofu sauce and a partridge in a pear tree makes a diverting group pick.

As for drinks, Steiner likes to take the road less traveled, a strategy that leads to women-inspired drinks and grape juice you won’t find at Total Wine. Around Christmas, she made things merry and bright with a bourbon-based Cindy Lou Who sour completed with a float of red wine and a pine sprig stirrer. Whoo-hoo. While I applaud the owner’s promotion of women-produced wine from less obvious parts of the world, I question some of the choices and the prices. The average price for a bottle of wine is $77, only one is under $50 and a syrah from Bolivia twice tasted both harsh and flat. Whereas the innovative cocktails at Himitsu always had balance in their favor, I can’t say the same about all the libations at Pom Pom. A recent daiquiri fell victim to astringency and enough nori to place me in a sushi parlor. Swim around the “Merry Mermaid.”

Between 5 and 7 p.m., the kitchen offers a hamburger. For $16, you’re supposed to get two beef patties between a soft potato roll, plus a glass of cava to wash it back. The meat, seasoned with garlic and thyme, is agreeably juicy but salty, a problem underscored by feta in the stack. Sadly, the bubbles never materialized (and my bad for failing to notice their absence until I was signing the check).

The hamburger, which Moll plans to tweak from time to time, is meant to appeal to neighbors, explained my attendant: “Not everyone wants to spend $200 for dinner.” For sure. Steiner says she’s trying to pay her staff more than a fair wage, and bravo to that. But how about more finesse on the plate and in the glass, too?

A handful of good dishes served by pleasant personalities might be sufficient lure for some customers. I’m hungry for more than that. Pom Pom, make me stop missing Himitsu.

