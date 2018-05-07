

The author with her mother. (Family Photo)

I still remember the first gift I bought for my mom with my own money: a white porcelain soup tureen. It caught my eye immediately upon walking into the store, eliciting images of the carrot potages, sopas de pollo, minestrones or pepianes that could be ladled from it.

With its intricate, flower-shaped lid, it was just like those tureens I saw in Spanish-dubbed American films I watched on television in my Guatemala City home in the 1970s. In those movies, there was always an elegant English butler (although he usually sounded more Mexican than British), donning a tuxedo and ladling soups with gloved hands. My 11-year-old self was convinced that anyone presented with such a gift would be ecstatic.

My mother liked her tureen all right and displayed it proudly on the side table. Alas, it remained unused and forgotten months — even years — later. It seemed like a crime to me, because I was obsessed with cooking. As a teen, I would ask to cook in my grandmother’s kitchen on weekends. During school vacations, I relished invitations to help my aunt — a famous caterer — prepare thousands of hors d’oeuvres for her clients. I loved to bake cakes for my boyfriend, make fancy dinner parties for my friends and help my nanny cook while she learned her way around the kitchen. In short, I was a food nerd.

But my mother, a pencil-thin, pearl-donning, chain-smoking beauty, didn’t cook. She didn’t even like to eat, unless it was to satisfy a sudden craving for street food. Or caviar.



Chicken Smothered With Onions (Pollo Encebollado); see recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

To her, cream of asparagus soup started with an envelope of powder, speckled with bits of dehydrated green stuff. Tuna salad sandwiches were her specialty, although buttered spaghetti with bottled Ragù was her showstopper. She only cooked when she had to: on her staff’s day off, when she wasn’t managing the family business, finishing an economics degree or teaching at a university. The majority of the time, mi mamá had no idea what would be offered at the table — she simply showed up to meals, ate without appetite, pushed her plate away and lit a cigarette.

I don’t know what happened when I left home to go to Smith College. No one has been able to tell me. But one winter, I left for the first semester, and on spring break returned to find that someone had switched my mother with someone who loved to cook, if not to clean up the messes she created in the process. She had discovered gelatin molded salads (her favorite was made with caviar, of course), emulsified vinaigrettes in which to dip her beloved canned asparagus, and phyllo pastry.

She made elaborate pasta dishes, creamed artichokes, Indian curries, French sauces, madeleines and rolled cakes. She discovered Martha Stewart — indeed, she remains obsessed with everything that is “a good thing.” Today, she’s besotted with Ina Garten, adores Jacques Pépin and owns the entire DVD collection of Julia Child’s television shows. My mother is now a bona fide foodie.



The author, left, and her mother. (Family photo)

Decades later, I am raising a family of my own in North Carolina, and I remain grateful to the cooking muse that eventually seduced my mother’s palate and that opened her soul to the delights of the kitchen. Finally, we have a shared interest that pulls us closer together, even when other pastimes may push us apart. When I got married, she taught me a recipe that my grandmother had taught her — it still remains in my cooking repertoire. It’s for chicken braised in a sweet and tangy sauce made with ketchup, so addictive that my friends request it when they come over. Its smoky aroma permeates the air like an invisible cloud of deliciousness that whiffs throughout, calling people to eat — so evocative that my family knows what I’m cooking before they even get to the table. Not bad for a mom who didn’t know how to cook.

Oh, and that tureen? It’s used to serve all sorts of soups and stews found in my mom’s celebrity cookbooks. Now all she needs is an English butler with a Mexican accent.

Gutierrez is the author of several cookbooks, including “Empanadas: The Hand-Held Pies of Latin America” (Abrams, 2015). She lives in Cary, N.C.