

(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Looking for something sweet that’s ready in a pinch? Here are six recipes to try.

[Peaches are coming! Here’s how to eat them for dinner.]

Broiled Berries and Cream, pictured above. Toss together your favorite berries, top with a mixture of crème fraîche and heavy cream, scatter some brown sugar on top, then broil for just 3 to 6 minutes. Serve it hot and bubbling.



(Julia Ewan/The Washington Post)

White Chocolate-Apricot Almond Balls. No-bake, gluten-free and bite-size.

Mango Sorbet. Ready in about five minutes; no ice cream maker required.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Lightened-Up Raspberry Soft-Serve. Pop some Greek yogurt in the freezer before dinner, then blend with frozen raspberries and a little sweetener. It’s best served right away.

Vita-Mix Blueberry Ice Cream. If you’ve got a high-powered blender, like a Vita-Mix, then you’re just 30 to 60 seconds away from blending up a batch of ice cream.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Banana Cookies. These take about 35 minutes to bake, but mixing them together is a snap.