Pinot noir is a classic Thanksgiving recommendation because it is remarkably food friendly. Of course, that character makes it a favorite any time. The Pence Ranch offers classic pinot flavors of the Santa Rita Hills region, which stretches between Buellton and Lompoc in Santa Barbara County. Expect aromas of forest floor and baking spices, with flavors of dark plums, spice and maybe even a hint of root beer. I tasted the 2018, which has the benefit of an extra year in bottle, so I suggest decanting the 2019 for a few hours before dinner. Keep an eye out for this on a crowded table, because someone is likely to bogart it. Alcohol by volume: 13.3 percent. BW: 590 grams (Average).