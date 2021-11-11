A reminder that I am now including bottle weights. Under 500 grams = Light; 500-700 grams = Average; and over 700 grams = Heavy. I’m including the weights for the sparkling wine bottles for reference, but they, of course, need to be heavy to contain the pressure of the wine. Weights are measured on my kitchen scale.
Pence Ranch Pinot Noir 2019
Santa Rita Hills, Santa Barbara County, Calif., $24
Pinot noir is a classic Thanksgiving recommendation because it is remarkably food friendly. Of course, that character makes it a favorite any time. The Pence Ranch offers classic pinot flavors of the Santa Rita Hills region, which stretches between Buellton and Lompoc in Santa Barbara County. Expect aromas of forest floor and baking spices, with flavors of dark plums, spice and maybe even a hint of root beer. I tasted the 2018, which has the benefit of an extra year in bottle, so I suggest decanting the 2019 for a few hours before dinner. Keep an eye out for this on a crowded table, because someone is likely to bogart it. Alcohol by volume: 13.3 percent. BW: 590 grams (Average).
O'Dwyers Creek Sauvignon Blanc 2020
Marlborough, New Zealand, $19
I always chuckle about the Irish Kiwi kosher wine, but darn if this isn’t really good juice, with the classic Marlborough sauvignon blanc flavors of passion fruit and guava. A mild bite of jalapeño pepper on the very long finish is reined in by ripeness. Vegan. Kosher Mevushal. ABV: 12.5 percent. Bottle weight: 424 grams (Light).
La Fille du Boucher Côtes du Rhône Réserve 2019
Rhône Valley, France, $20
The Butcher’s Daughter (the name is in both languages on the label) is a line of kosher wines from various regions in France. The Côtes du Rhône is a good, solid Rhône-style red, with flavors of dark fruits, as well as a sense of weight that gives extra substance. Kosher. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 572 grams (Average).
Scharffenberger Brut Excellence
Mendocino County, Calif., $25
Here’s California bubbly done in the traditional method of champagne and reaching stylistically toward that French benchmark as well. You’ll find hints of toasty brioche, orange zest and ginger on a rich mouthfeel. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 893 grams (Sparkling).
Sokol Blosser Bluebird Cuvée Brut Sparkling Wine 2019
Willamette Valley, Ore., $25
Wow! This lovely sparkler from an Oregon wine pioneer family bursts from the glass with flavors of ripe peaches and limes. Don’t look for the toasty complexity of champagne here — but be ready for effusive fruit and fine persistent bubbles to lift your spirits with the first sip. Certified B Corp. ABV: 11 percent. BW: 842 grams (Sparkling).
