

Olive Oil Quick Bread With Pancetta, Dates and Goat Cheese; get the recipe, below. (Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Following some weeks of indulgences, my husband declared he planned to reduce his sugar intake. Commendable! But it messed with my baking, which is something I do not only for work but also for relaxation. With a familiar, albeit retro, appetizer in mind — dates stuffed with goat cheese — I set out to make a savory tea cake that would fit a sugar-reducing objective.

Tea cake: Two words that evoke date loaves made by my grandmother. They were studded with walnuts and heavy with brown sugar. Not only did she slather dense slices with cream cheese and serve it to her mah-jongg group, she often wrapped up a loaf as a hostess gift, carrying it to nearly every occasion.

Banana bread falls in this category, as does zucchini bread, August’s option for abundant harvests from home gardens. While these and other quick breads (Dorie Greenspan’s Mediterranean Yogurt Cake, for instance) are delicious for afternoon snacking, I wanted something much more savory, more appropriate for nibbling alongside a glass of sherry or wine, rather than a cup of tea.

Using my grandmother’s date loaf recipe as a guide, I went the quick-bread route. I swapped olive oil for the butter, took out the sugar, added cornmeal for heft and caramelized onions for oomph. The additions of chives, rosemary and parsley made the loaf attractive, studded with flecks of green, and served to clarify the expectation: Here is a savory interpretation of a classic loaf. It can be disquieting to bite into something savory when expecting it to be sweet, after all.

I felt the quick bread needed pancetta even though my sugar-reducing spouse is a vegetarian, because it cried out for a salty, textural balance as a counterpoint to the sweet dates. I can also report that the pancetta and goat cheese are complementary compatriots. To maintain harmony in my household, I made one version pancetta-free and it, too, was delicious. In the end, we each had a quick bread we could call our own, and sugar-reducing intentions remained intact.

Quick breads are a winning take-along option for any get-together, with a longer shelf life than cupcakes and layer cakes. Admittedly, I have very little experience with cake lingering, but reliable sources have told me the slices of my savory loaf are just as tender four days later.

I’m still baking on a regular basis. While some days I might find a certain someone nibbling on sweet treats cooling on the counter, he is more likely to ask me to make a savory loaf these days. I’m planning to try a combination of dried figs and Asiago cheese; surely a dried pear and cheddar loaf would be welcome — even apricots and feta, with a handful of chopped pistachios. For now, the options seem endlessly inspiring. And sugar-free.

Bring this treat to share with a sweetheart, a neighbor or your office mates. An afternoon break sharing a slice and a beverage of choice will be a welcome respite from, well, everything.

Barrow is a Washington cookbook author. She’ll join Wednesday’s Free Range chat at noon: live.washingtonpost.com.