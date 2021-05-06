If the service seems unusually smooth and gracious, it’s because a number of employees hail from the Fabio Trabocchi school of hospitality. You are likely to drink as well as you eat at Imperfecto, which pours some of the most alluring cocktails in town. Kudos to whoever thought to provide illustrations of the stemware for each drink alongside a menu description so thorough, you can easily imagine how a cocktail will go down. The beauty award goes to Coast to Coast: gin, grappa and lemon juice tinted with fresh basil and sporting a light froth of egg white. Parting is such sweet sorrow. Be sure to enlist Raquel Ortega for wine suggestions. I appreciate the way the sommelier, a veteran of Del Mar at the Wharf, introduces possibilities. Instead of just talking up the options, she places a menu in front of you and points to what she has in mind, so you can see not just the selection, but its cost. No one but the two of you need to know your budget.