Many Australians are angry at a federal government response to the wildfires they consider tone deaf and inadequate: Prime Minister Scott Morrison (derisively nicknamed #ScottyfromMarketing on Twitter), has been noticeably MIA during much of the catastrophe: spotted on vacation in Hawaii, watching cricket and the New Year’s Eve fireworks back in Sydney. Meanwhile, Australians have been buoyed by the efforts of nonprofit groups, emergency services agencies and the food industry, which have mobilized resources to feed people and animals and raise funds for those impacted by the climate-change-linked infernos.

In small coastal hamlets on the South Coast of New South Wales, in the East Gippsland region of Victoria and on the decimated South Australian destination Kangaroo Island, emergency aid organizations such as Red Cross Australia, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (Vinnies, in local parlance) and the Salvation Army (the Salvos) have marshaled staff and volunteers in community efforts across the country to feed exhausted firefighters (firies), distraught displaced residents and hungry holidaymakers. (December and January are prime summer vacation months Down Under.)

“They’ve been out for weeks and weeks and weeks fighting these fires. And they need the nourishment because when they go home, they just want to shower and go to bed because they’re so tired,” volunteer Doreen Peters told a news outlet. Peters, 80, has run the Bushfire Brigade Canteen in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales (NSW) for 54 years. She has a son and grandsons who are volunteers, as was her late husband. The canteen provides sandwiches and home-cooked meals, and even desserts such as Pavlova have been on the menu.

Hunger relief groups — which had already stepped up efforts to help drought-stricken areas — have been ratcheting up aid to those affected by the wildfires, which have killed at least 28 people, torched millions of acres, destroyed more than 2,000 homes, and wiped out as many as 1 billion animals, birds, reptiles and invertebrates, according to one estimate. Choking smoke from the bush fires — which has literally circumnavigated the globe — is causing health concerns in rural and areas and urban centers such as Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.

Local food security charity OzHarvest, which distributes surplus supermarket food that would otherwise go to waste, has activated its kitchens and refrigerated delivery vans for the cause. In partnership with a team from chef José Andrés’s nonprofit World Central Kitchen, OzHarvest is delivering and serving meals in hard-hit small towns and villages on the New South Wales South Coast region. They’ve fed people in Mogo, a heritage town about 180 miles southwest of Sydney, that was devastated by December blazes. On the menu: beef massaman curry, vegetarian korma and hundreds of sandwiches. Mogo Zoo is home to more than 200 creatures, all of whom were rescued in a heroic feat that is one of the few uplifting stories to come out of the catastrophe. The relief effort is feeding the animals, too. It has also fed residents in other ravaged rural areas such as Cobargo and Quaama, near Bega, a dairy community where farmers report there’s not a blade of grass left.

The Australian bush fires, while large in geographic scale (about twice the size of Maryland) have mostly scorched national parks and sparsely populated country area. The much-loved animals of Australia — koalas, kangaroos, kookaburras and their ilk — have taken a greater drubbing than human inhabitants of this island nation, well-known for its unique flora and fauna. Another recent feel-good story to emerge amid the chaos: Airdrops of over 2,000 pounds of carrots and sweet potatoes to feed ravenous brush-tailed marsupials in NSW in an effort dubbed Operation Rock Wallaby.

Large Australian supermarket retailers, including Coles, Woolworths and the Independent Grocery Association (IGA), have been working to get hundreds of pallets of food and bottled water to affected areas and have also been active in fundraising efforts for volunteer firefighters and residents. Foodbank Australia, the largest food relief charity in the country, is working with grocery retailers and the general public to distribute donations. At the peak of the recent crisis, Foodbank Victoria — where celebrities such as singer Lizzo and chef Gordon Ramsay have packed hampers — had a line an hour-plus long of people wanting to donate in-demand non-perishables, including bottled water, long-life milk, tinned foods, cereals, pasta and grains, baby food and formula, and pet food.

Coles corporate headquarters and the company’s customers have also raised more than 1.5 million Australian dollars (about $1 million) for the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund since donations started being collected at supermarkets in November. That’s in addition to $3 million in gift cards the supermarket is offering volunteer firefighters in 6,000 rural fire brigades around the country. The company has also donated food for animals at the Mogo Zoo and at the Adelaide Koala and Wildlife Hospital in South Australia.

For its part, Woolworths and its customers have donated more than $3 million to on-the-ground relief organizations, including the Salvation Army. In the immediate aftermath of the fires, Woolworths trucked 132 pallets of drinking water and “campsite” food — such as instant noodles and baked beans — to evacuation centers on the NSW South Coast, according to a spokesperson.

Before the catastrophic late December fires, IGA, a network of independent grocery stores, raised close to $836,000 in drought relief funds and donated $90,000 in gift cards to residents who lost their homes in bush fires in Adelaide. IGA recently announced an in-store bush fire appeal in New South Wales.

Ordinary Australians have also stepped up to help their fellow citizens. In Victoria members of Sikh Volunteers Australia, which typically provide meals twice a week to people in need in the state’s capital of Melbourne, have served hundreds of free vegetarian meals to affected residents in country Victorian communities.

The hospitality industry has rallied to raise funds, too, whether hosting fundraising dinners for First Nations communities or brewing flat whites for firies. Chefs, cafe and restaurant owners, baristas and liquor producers around the country are pledging their support and hashtagging their efforts on Instagram under #restaurantsforrelief. Merivale Hospitality Group, which runs high-end restaurant and bars in Sydney, wants to raise $1 million through a Facebook appeal; the company’s CEO donated $500,000 to kick-start the effort. In Sydney — which has endured days of hazardous air quality but is well away from immediate fire threat — cafes have raised money for firefighters, affected residents or wildlife rescue organizations such as WIRES by asking customers for coins ($1 or $2) in spontaneous appeals.

Australian Sarah Henry is a food writer living in Northern California.