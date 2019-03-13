

Miso-Ginger Roasted Chicken and Pears; see the recipe below. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

In this sheet-pan recipe, bone-in chicken breasts and wedges of fresh pears are roasted side by side until and the chicken is tender and juicy, and the pears are softened and lusciously caramelized.

The two elements, which might otherwise seem an unlikely duo, are married with a gingery miso mixture, which highlights both the sweetness of the fruit as well as the savory side of the poultry, and brings sophisticated flavor with little effort.

Whisk together mellow, blond miso, a splash of rice vinegar, a little honey, oil and chopped fresh ginger, then slather most of the slurry onto the chicken skin as well as underneath. I like to leave the skin on, so the meat beneath it stays moist as it cooks and the chicken takes on a deep brown color and crispness. Even if you choose not to eat the skin, you will still get plenty of flavor.

The remaining miso mixture is used to coat the pears, a fruit now in the later part of its season, so take advantage of the fresh pick while you still can — any variety will work here. Serve the chicken and pears together with a finishing shower of freshly sliced scallion, and perhaps a simple green salad, for a delightful dinner that brings something unexpected to the table.