

Stove Top Mac and Cheese With Hummus; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Americans love their macaroni and cheese and continue to find ways to tweak recipes for it. We’re blowing a timely kiss at this variation for several reasons: It is quick, its saucemaking has been simplified, and, by adding another beloved food to it, it offers more protein and less fat than a typical rendition.

Its half-cup of hummus can be almost undetectable when the pureed chickpea dip is plain. But we found in testing that a red pepper hummus lifted the flavor and enriched the cheesy color as well. Stirred in right at the end, the hummus adds body without disrupting the creaminess we crave. If you’re skeptical about this, start with a quarter-cup of it, and taste as you add more.

Its sauce promises to be smooth, because the cheese is gradually melted into a pan of warm milk. A small mixture of flour and milk (a slurry, in culinary terms) adds just enough thickening velvet to coat the cooked pasta.

Choose a pepper Jack instead of a simple Colby cheese for a further flavor boost. Then share the love.