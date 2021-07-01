Seek it out. Justin Ahn is doing some fine work on a small stage, and if you haven’t heard of him before, you’re in good company. Just a few years ago, he was working on the Hill and mulling a move to the private sector. A regular at Alfie’s, the regional Thai restaurant created by chef Alex McCoy, the self-taught Ahn impressed the owner with both his deep thinking about food and cooking and his disarming graciousness — McCoy says Ahn would ask him if he could buy him a drink in his own restaurant. Before long, the two became friends and Ahn volunteered to help out whenever McCoy needed an extra hand with special events, where his work left an impression on professional chefs. Who is this guy Justin Ahn, they wondered. And who flies to London to help someone out — for 36 hours — as Ahn did for his friend when McCoy was invited to showcase his Isaan menu as guest chef at the creative center Carousel?