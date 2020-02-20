This cauliflower soup takes inspiration from Welsh rarebit, a classic pub dish of piping hot cheese sauce spiked with beer spooned over thick toast. In this iteration, it’s the cauliflower that gets the rarebit treatment, resulting in a soup that is cheesy and slightly bitter from the beer. Mustard and Worcestershire sauce add depth, and sharp cheddar cheese delivers a tangy zing.

I’m always suspicious when a recipe writer claims that you’ll have everything in the pantry to make something. My pantry might be different from yours, so instead I’ll say that a head of cauliflower, a hunk of cheese and a bottle of beer may be the outliers. If, like me, you buy a head of cauliflower every week while dreaming of peas and asparagus and tender lettuce, you may be set.

I used a dark stout (similar to Guinness) for the soup but made it another time with a light lager because that was all I had. I preferred the raspy bitterness of the stout, but the beer flavor came through even with the lager. “Use what you have” has to be one of the three pillars of soup making (joining “cover the pot while cooking” and “serve it hot” for the triumvirate of soupy success).

Chop the cauliflower into spoon- or bite-size pieces. Not too small or it will cook too quickly and turn mushy. Work to make most of the pieces equal in size so that they cook through at the same time. The onion and cauliflower cook in the chicken (or vegetable) stock to boost all the flavors.

While the cauliflower is cooking, make a quick white sauce. Whisk the foaming butter and flour together until smooth and then cook until the flour smell is gone and it’s a toasty golden brown. Pour in the warmed milk and continue to whisk until the sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Once the beer is added to this sauce, it’s ready to be incorporated into the soup. At this point, it’s very easy to break the sauce — separating the fats so that it curdles — so keep the heat low and slow.

Finally, stirring in the grated cheese at the end protects the soup from breaking, too. This soup is best when made at the last minute (it only takes about 25 minutes). If reheating, do so slowly and gently, and never in the microwave.

I’ve served this soup with pretty pieces of cauliflower floating in the creamy base. I’ve also whirred the vegetable in my blender for a smooth soup served in small sipping cups, as prelude to dinner.

It looks pretty with a shower of chives on the top or a floating crouton. But we served it to our friend, road-weary and slightly shattered from too many hours on airplanes, with no garnish, ladled straight from the pot. She had three bowls. There’s something wonderful about devouring warm soup with friends. I hope you’ll share some this week.

Barrow is a Washington cookbook author. She’ll join Wednesday’s Free Range chat at noon: live.washingtonpost.com.

Cheesy Cauliflower Soup

8 servings (makes 3 quarts)

Cooled soup can be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil or vegetable oil

2 cups (10 ounces) diced onion, 1 large

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

4 cups (16 ounces) cauliflower florets, 1 medium

2 cups (16 ounces) low-sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups whole milk, warmed

½ cup dark beer, such as Guinness

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves or ½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon dry mustard

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cups (8 ounces) grated sharp cheddar cheese

Steps

In a 5-quart stock pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion and ½ teaspoon salt, stir and cook until the onion turns slightly golden, about 10 minutes. Add the cauliflower, stir everything together to coat with the oil, cook for an additional 3 to 4 minutes, add the broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low so the liquid is just simmering. Cover the pot and cook until the cauliflower is fork-tender, 7 to 10 minutes.

While the cauliflower cooks, in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, melt the butter until foaming. Sprinkle the flour over the melted butter and whisk until smooth, forming a roux. Reduce the heat and continue to whisk until the roux turns golden brown, about 7 minutes. Add the warmed milk in a stream, whisking until thick and smooth. Add the beer, whisking until smooth, and bring to a simmer, warming just until the bubbles have dispersed, 2 to 3 minutes.

Using a rubber spatula, scrape the beer sauce into the soup and stir until smooth. Add the remaining ½ teaspoon salt, the thyme, Worcestershire, mustard, black pepper and cheese. Stir and heat until a silky cheese soup surrounds the cauliflower, 3 to 4 minutes. Serve hot.