It’s called Gemello, Italian for “twin,” and it’s made by Endless West, a San Francisco company launched in 2015 by Alec Lee, Mardonn Chua and Josh Decolongon, three dudes with a “why not” attitude to life. They previously released a molecular whiskey called Glyph, and along with Gemello, they’ve introduced “the world’s first riceless sake,” called Kazoku.

According to the company’s news release, Gemello “is lightly effervescent, with notes of orange blossom, mango, and hints of peach, and is reminiscent of sparkling white wines made from the muscat grape found in the northwestern regions of Italy. Unlike traditional wines, Gemello contains no grapes and is made entirely from flavor and aroma molecules sourced more efficiently from plants, fruits and yeasts, like ethyl butanoate found in peaches.”

Yeah, love me some ethyl butanoate dripping down my chin on a hot August day.

Is your mind racing? Mine is, mostly with questions. I haven’t tasted Gemello yet, but why moscato? E&J Gallo Winery makes a tasty moscato by the boatload and sells it for $6 a bottle under the Barefoot label. (Gemello is priced at $11 to $15.) If we can analyze wine to the point where we identify the various molecules that make it taste and smell the way it does and then extract said molecules from plants to produce a “twin,” why not replicate Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne ($250 at Total Wine & More), or a burgundy from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (don’t ask how much)?

I’d take a DRC copy for $15 any day.

Endless West touts the environmental benefits of its production methods. Producing Gemello requires much less water, land and CO2 than traditional winemaking, says company spokeswoman Lea Solimine. It can also be made without sulfites and the pesticide residues that come from traditional viticulture, she says.

Think of the ramifications. Esther Mobley, the San Francisco Chronicle’s wine journalist, noted in her email newsletter that Endless West’s technology may have an “archival” use in the age of climate change.

“Warming temperatures and erratic weather patterns are already altering the way that California wine tastes — and, more troubling, are already threatening its viability in the future,” Mobley wrote. “Could a lab-produced alternative, which requires very little land and water and a fraction of the time and labor needed for real wine production, be a solution?”

In other words, could we replicate the flavor of Napa cabernet sauvignon today (or even 10, 20 years ago?) to preserve it against the ravages of climate change?

Solimine objects to the word “synthetic” to describe Gemello and its sister products. “Our use of pure molecules from plants (you can also think of them as natural flavor and aroma tinctures or extracts) means that we do not synthesize, engineer, or artificially create or augment any ingredient or compound that we use in our wines and spirits,” she said in an email. “When we say ‘pure molecules or compounds,’ these are factually molecules and compounds that occur naturally in nature without the need to change them.”

She’s lucky “Frankenwine” has already been used to describe highly extracted, monstrous wines manipulated to the extreme with various additives.

Still, count me as an intrigued skeptic. We may need this technology in a post-apocalyptic world, when agriculture is difficult if not impossible, and I can see it being useful in space travel. But in a time when we are turning away from processed foods with added “natural colors” and “caramel color,” the natural cred for this product escapes me.

Wine’s very appeal is that it is not easily copied in a petri dish or test tube. The same vineyard, farmed by the same hands in exactly the same way, can produce dramatically different wines from one year to the next. Cabernet sauvignon from here does not taste like cabernet from there. The care and choices a vintner makes every day in the vineyard, the attention she pays in the winery, are all reflected in the glass we enjoy at dinner. A wine from last year’s vintage will not taste the same five years from now as it does today. Wine is a time capsule, and like our memories of years gone by, it evolves. How do we capture that in a lab?

A significant number of wine drinkers don’t want such mystery — they only want pleasant-tasting alcohol at a cheap price. If this technology can deliver inexpensive, clean-tasting alcoholic non-grape juice to compete with the inexorable plonk that floods the market, without the pesticide use or the sulfites heavily used in faulty inexpensive wines, so much the better.

As for me? I’d be interested in that $15 DRC, even without the mystery.