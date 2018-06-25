This undated photo provided by America’s Test Kitchen in May 2018 shows Texas-style blueberry cobbler in Brookline, Mass. This recipe appears in the cookbook “Cooking at Home with Bridget and Julia.” (Keller + Keller/America’s Test Kitchen via AP) (Associated Press)

Chef Bridget Lancaster developed this blueberry cobbler, admitting she’s not a “biscuit-style cobbler lover_they just taste too much like doughy dumplings.”

In “Cooking at Home,” Lancaster writes: “Somewhere between a blueberry coffee cake and a stack of blueberry pancakes, it’s my go-to dessert whenever I head to a cookout, or when I have overnight houseguests. And don’t let the ‘cobbler’ moniker limit you to serving this just as a dinner dessert. It’s absolutely perfect for brunch_and even tastes great when drizzled with a smidge of maple syrup.”

Keep a close eye on the butter as it melts in the oven so that it doesn’t scorch. Place the hot baking dish with butter on a wire rack after removing it from the oven. Avoid untreated aluminum pans here. If using frozen blueberries, thaw them first.

TEXAS-STYLE BLUEBERRY COBBLER

Servings: 8-10

Start to finish: 1 hour and 10 minutes, plus 30 minutes to cool

4 tablespoons unsalted butter cut into 4 pieces, and 8 tablespoons melted and cooled

1 1/2 cups (10 1/2 ounces) sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

15 ounces (3 cups) blueberries

1 1/2 cups (7 1/2 ounces) all-purpose flour

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups milk

Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and heat oven to 350 F. Place 4 tablespoons cut-up butter in 13 by 9-inch baking dish and transfer to oven. Heat until butter is melted, 8 to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, pulse 1/4 cup sugar and lemon zest in food processor until combined, about 5 pulses; set aside. Using potato masher, mash blueberries and 1 tablespoon lemon sugar together in bowl until berries are coarsely mashed.

Combine flour, remaining 1 1/4 cups sugar, baking powder, and salt in large bowl. Whisk in milk and 8 tablespoons melted, cooled butter until smooth. Remove baking dish from oven, transfer to wire rack, and pour batter into prepared pan.

Dollop mashed blueberry mixture evenly over batter, sprinkle with remaining lemon sugar, and bake until golden brown and edges are crisp, 45 to 50 minutes, rotating pan halfway through baking. Let cobbler cool on wire rack for 30 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition information per serving: 236 calories; 17 calories from fat; 2 g fat (1 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 5 mg cholesterol; 391 mg sodium; 56 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 35 g sugar; 4 g protein.

