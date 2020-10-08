Jackie Kennedy was a well-known Francophile who recruited a French chef, Rene Verdon, to elevate menus at the White House. The new restaurant bearing her name employs a chef, Jerome Grant, who knows a thing or two about feeding large groups. Grant was the talent behind Sweet Home Cafe in the National Museum of African American History and Culture and before that, Mitsitam Native Foods in the National Museum of the American Indian. Earlier, he also cooked at the well-received IndeBleu and Urbana, both in Washington. Grant brings to Jackie all that, plus experience as the son of a Black father and a Philippine mother who went on to marry a member of the Air Force.

AD

AD

Unlike Grant’s museum jobs, his new position lets the chef do pretty much what he wants. His is a bistro defined in a global sense and with a menu created in close collaboration with executive sous-chef Stephanie Milnie. She was most recently at Mintwood Place in Adams Morgan, but — fun fact — began her career with restaurateur Jackie Greenbaum at the much-missed Jackie’s in Silver Spring.

Critic’s luck. After I ate at the restaurant three times, basically the entire menu changed in late September. Some of what I have to report no longer exists, or has morphed into a different preparation. Not that I can’t still vouch for some basics. The chicken liver mousse I enjoyed with cherry jam in September is now the same smooth starter, only it’s flavored with caramelized apples. Summer’s creamy smoked trout dip has been replaced with a mash of smoked salmon.

Luckily, Grant’s fried duck meatballs haven’t flown the coop. The shareable appetizer threads four cumin- and coriander-spiced orbs on a skewer, each morsel glazed with a plum sauce fortified with fresh ginger and red chile and presented alongside charred cabbage. For the chef, the dish summons duck season in Upstate New York, where his stepfather was posted. All I know, as I contemplate the meatballs, is that I want more in my future.

The chef piles things on. Just look at the sky-high chiffonade of collards he heaps on his fried chicken and the green igloo he shapes from seasonal greens alongside a piece of sea bass — or he did, before the list changed. There’s a generosity to Grant’s food that extends to the time he devotes to what shows up on the plate. See: rack of lamb graced with a mole negro requiring three days of TLC.

Fried chicken makes a couple appearances, as an appetizer that starts with a soak in coconut and buttermilk and a roll in cornmeal and flour, and as a main course, seasoned with curry and flanked with tender blue cornbread and sweet potato salad. (Grant sourced the blue corn from Native American tribes in the Midwest.) Both dishes remind you of the staying power, and adaptability, of fried chicken, long may it live on menus.

AD

AD

Crab fat pasta? Count me a fan. The creamy and fragrant entree, pairing spaghetti alla chittara with head-on prawns, is an elegant riff on the crab fat rice Grant’s mother served him as a child. Shaved lobster roe gives the pasta its saline edge.

The one dish that doesn’t live up to its promise is carrot soup. The menu advertises peanuts, yuzu yogurt and five-spice in the mix, but none of us at the table detected more than a buttery orange puree in the bowl.

Jackie’s desserts hit their marks. Take vanilla pound cake, dressed for success with strawberry-plum compote and a tangy topper of whipped yogurt. The wine program has something sweet to offer, too: The restaurant’s more expensive bottles, the ones that usually sell for $70 to $120, are half-price on Wednesdays. Toast Hump Day with a rich gigondas from Domaine de la Roubine for $46.

You’ll want to sit outside as long as the weather permits. A table on the front patio takes in the ballpark, the beer garden, a swath of river and the neighboring Salt Line. Who needs Tinder or Grindr when there’s a flock of men and women like the one that alights most nights here in Southwest? Even if you’re off the market, the spectacle is a nice diversion from “What’s on Netflix, hon?” An overhang above the patio closest to the picture windows keeps customers semi-dry even if it drizzles. The side of the restaurant offers additional alfresco seating, a long row of tables socially distanced by plants.

AD

AD

Smiles abound at Jackie. The host looks genuinely pleased that you’ve chosen the restaurant, and a server is quick to swoop in with water (for pooches as well as their two-legged owners). After that, though, it’s as if everyone on the payroll is engaged in other than attending to drink orders or clearing plates — missing in action. Bueller? Bueller? Bueller? Hey, I know the views can be diverting, but it would be great to get that bottle of wine before the entrees come, the sun sets, or the beer garden calls.

More from Food:

AD

Unrated during pandemic