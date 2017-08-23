

(Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

When summer’s fruits are at their peak, we like to treat them simply with a crisp, crumble or dumpling topping. (These are especially effective if we’re too lazy to make pie crust.) Here are a few favorites from our archives.

Spiced Peach, Graham Cracker and Oat Crisp, pictured above. The classic peach crisp, but with crushed graham crackers in the mix.

Meme’s Blackberry Cobbler. A batter is poured into a hot cast-iron skillet, causing it to immediately crisp and swell.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Blueberry Cobbler With a Cornmeal-Sugar Cookie Crust. The crust is nice and thick; you can also use blackberries, strawberries or other stone fruit.

Tomato-Peach-Plum Crisp. A lovely, not-too-sweet combination of summer fruit.



(James M. Thresher/For The Washington Post)

Peach-Blueberry Crisp. This recipe reduces the amount of topping, providing just enough for taste and texture.

Red Plum Slump. Sweet red plums are topped with a spiced dumpling and — bonus! — all the cooking is done on the stove.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Mixed Berry Crisp. A mix of classic streusel and oats.