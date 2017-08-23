When summer’s fruits are at their peak, we like to treat them simply with a crisp, crumble or dumpling topping. (These are especially effective if we’re too lazy to make pie crust.) Here are a few favorites from our archives.
[How to make a summer pie on the fly, or a word on improvising]
Spiced Peach, Graham Cracker and Oat Crisp, pictured above. The classic peach crisp, but with crushed graham crackers in the mix.
Meme’s Blackberry Cobbler. A batter is poured into a hot cast-iron skillet, causing it to immediately crisp and swell.
Blueberry Cobbler With a Cornmeal-Sugar Cookie Crust. The crust is nice and thick; you can also use blackberries, strawberries or other stone fruit.
Tomato-Peach-Plum Crisp. A lovely, not-too-sweet combination of summer fruit.
Peach-Blueberry Crisp. This recipe reduces the amount of topping, providing just enough for taste and texture.
Red Plum Slump. Sweet red plums are topped with a spiced dumpling and — bonus! — all the cooking is done on the stove.
Mixed Berry Crisp. A mix of classic streusel and oats.