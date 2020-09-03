Alberto Orte, Atlántida Tintilla 2015

star star star ( Exceptional )

Vino de la Tierra de Cádiz, Spain, $38

This wine is a splurge, and you’ll be taking a chance on an obscure, little-known grape from a region not known for red wines. However, you’ll be richly rewarded with a deep, complex spicy wine that seems to combine equal parts fruit, earth and history. According to Wine Grapes, the authoritative reference by Jancis Robinson, Julia Harding and José Vouillamoz, tintilla de rota is an obscure pseudonym for the graciano grape, used primarily in Jerez, the region of southwestern Spain along the Atlantic coast most famous for the fortified wines of sherry. This wine is named for the lost city of Atlantis, which seems appropriate given the concept of red wine from Jerez seems lost in history. It’s a shape-shifter on the palate, one moment showing fruit, the next transforming to roasted mushrooms, then forest-floor notes of crushed, decaying leaves and wood smoke. Dare I say there’s a sense of mystery here? As you raise your glass to your lips, unleash your imagination. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent.

Imported by Olé & Obrigado, distributed in the District and Maryland by Bacchus, in Virginia by Saleto: Available in the District at Grand Cata, Modern Liquors, Pearson’s, Rodman’s, Wardman Wines. Available in Maryland at Bin 604 Wine Sellers, North Charles Fine Wine & Spirits, Quarry Wine & Spirits and the Remington Bottle in Baltimore; State Line Liquors in Elkton. Available in Virginia at Department of Beer & Wine and Unwined (Duke Street, Belleview) in Alexandria; Screwtop Wine Bar and Cheese Shop in Arlington; the Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna).

GREAT VALUE

Bodega Chacra Barda Pinot Noir 2018

star star star ( Exceptional )

Patagonia, Argentina, $28

From one of the southernmost wine regions of the world comes this cold-climate pinot noir, not widely available but worth seeking out. It displays intensity and elegance in the same sip, with deep flavors of dark cherries and cocoa, as well as a hint of a forest on a cool autumn morning. The wine speaks of the earth, even as its high-altitude vineyards reach for the sky. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported by Kobrand, distributed in the District and Maryland by RNDC, in Virginia by Virginia Imports: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Calvert Woodley, Grand Cata, Potomac Wine & Spirits. Available in Maryland at State Line Liquors in Elkton, the Perfect Pour in Elkridge. Available in Virginia at A-Plus Convenience Store at the Sunoco in Reston; Field & Main (retail) in Marshall; Wine Warehouse in Charlottesville.

Cà ed Balos Giaré Dolcetto d'Alba 2017

star star star-half ( Exceptional/Excellent )

Piedmont, Italy, $20

With its deep purple color, this vibrant, juicy wine refreshes with flavors of black cherries and Damson plums, and a hint of smoky leather. It makes a fine foil for all sorts of grilled, smoked or braised meats. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported and distributed by Simon N Cellars: Available in the District at A. Litteri, Cork & Fork, MacArthur Beverages. Available in Virginia at the Italian Store (Lyon Village, Westover) in Arlington, Tastings of Charlottesville and Wine Warehouse in Charlottesville, the Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna).

Casa La Rad Solarce 2017

star star star-half ( Exceptional/Excellent )

Rioja, Spain, $19

White Rioja ages extraordinarily well, and if you find a restaurant offering an older vintage of R. Lopez de Heredia, it is well worth a splurge. This younger example is an intriguing blend based on chardonnay and malvasia, seasoned by some viura and tempranillo blanco. Powerful at its core, the wine seems to implode on itself. Delicious, with scents of talc and white flowers. Buy a bottle to try now, and a few more to forget about for a few years to let the wine open up. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Imported by Grapes of Spain, distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s, Uptown Market. Available in Maryland at Butchers Alley in Bethesda, Dawson’s Market in Rockville, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington.

GREAT VALUE

Liquid Geography Mencia Rosé 2019

star star star-half ( Exceptional/Excellent )

Bierzo, Spain, $15

Here’s a delightful rosé that will bring a smile to your face on a warm day and help set the mood before dinner. An additional feel-good aspect: The importer donates the profits to charities. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported by Olé & Obrigado, distributed in the District and Maryland by Bacchus, in Virginia by Salveto: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, Modern Liquors, Pearson’s, Wardman Wines. Available in Maryland at Pinehurst Wine Shoppe and the Remington Bottle in Baltimore; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park; Towson Wine & Spirits in Towson. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese and Screwtop Wine Bar & Cheese Shop in Arlington; Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean, Reston); Bottleworks, Libbie Market, Richmond Wine Station and Union Market in Richmond; Foods of All Nations in Charlottesville; Oakton Wine Shop in Oakton; Planet Wine & Gourmet and Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview) in Alexandria; Puck’s Market in Henrico; Wine Cabinet in Reston; the Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna); WineStyles (Montclair).

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.