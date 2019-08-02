Exceptional Excellent Very Good

by Dave McIntyre



From left, Castra Rubra Winemaker’s Selection Cabernet Sauvignon-Syrah 2012, Hamilton Creek Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Que Guapo 2017, Chateau La Freynelle Sauvignon-Semillon-Muscadelle 2018, Lyrarakis Wines Vóila Assyrtiko 2017 (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post)

This week’s greatest value is a good-looking and great-tasting red blend from Argentina, ideal for your summer cookouts. Compare it with a delicious Walmart exclusive from Bulgaria. We also have two refreshing sauvignon blancs, one from Bordeaux and a richer expression from California. Finally, why not beat the heat by escaping to the Greek islands with a lovely assyrtiko from Crete?

GREAT VALUE

Que Guapo 2017

Argentina, $11

“Que Guapo” means you’re “looking very good” in Spanish, and the label evokes the colorful La Boca neighborhood of Buenos Aires, where tango dancers party in the streets. It might as well mean good tasting, too — this blend of malbec, syrah and bonarda is a fun, delicious red for your patio parties. Whether it’s burgers on the grill or a full-fledged Argentine-style asado, here’s your red. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent.

Imported and distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Cordial Craft Wine, Beer & Spirits (Union Market, the Wharf), District Liquors, Dixie Liquor, D’Vines, Irving Wine & Spirits, Rosebud Liquor, Streets Market (various locations), Yes! Organic Market (14th Street). Available in Maryland at Cheese Galore and More, Chuck’s Trading Post, the Happy Grape, the Remington Bottle and Wine Source in Baltimore, Crescent Beer & Wine in Bowie, Old Line Fine Wine, Spirits & Bistro in Beltsville, Wine Bin in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Bottleworks, Libbie Market, Lombardy Market, Once Upon a Vine (North), Strawberry Street Vineyard and Union Market in Richmond, Sonny’s Fine Wine and Beer in Henrico, Streets Market (Alexandria, Arlington), Westover Market in Arlington.

Lyrarakis Wines Vóila Assyrtiko 2017

Crete, Greece, $18

When I sip this crisp, refreshing wine, its ripe flavors of peach, quince and wild herbs transport me to the Greek islands, basking in sunlight that drew Icarus higher on the cool Mediterranean breeze . . . oh wait, that’s my tasting note for a York Peppermint Pattie. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Imported by USA Wine West, distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, Magruder’s, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Finewine.com in Gaithersburg, Knowles Station Wine & Co. in Kensington, Shawan Liquors in Cockeysville. Available in Virginia at Brut Champagne and Wine Bar in Alexandria, Locke Store in Millwood, Pentagon City Wine Merchants in Arlington, Puck’s Market in Henrico, Sperryville Corner Store in Sperryville, WineStyles in Montclair, Woodstock Cafe & Shoppes in Woodstock.

GREAT VALUE

Hamilton Creek Sauvignon Blanc 2018

Napa Valley, Calif., $13

This is excellent sauvignon blanc in the California style — rich, not too grassy or aggressive, with some tropical fruit flavors. Enjoy this by itself or with roast chicken. ABV: 14.1 percent.

Distributed by M.Touton: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Eye Street Cellars, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, World Liquors. Available in Maryland at 108 Deli & Liquor in Clarksville, Absolutely Wine or Spirits in Columbia, Chesapeake Market & Deli in North Beach, Choice Wine & Beer in Silver Spring, Cork & Bottle Liquors and Montpelier Liquors in Laurel, Franklin’s Restaurant, Brewery and General Store, Queen’s Chapel Liquors and Yes! Organic Market in Hyattsville in Hyattsville, Frank’s Den in Glen Burnie, Hop N Grape in North Bethesda, Knowles Station Wine & Co. in Kensington, Landover Liquor in Cheverly, Old Farm Liquors and Plus Mart in Frederick, the Perfect Pour in Elkridge, Port of Call Liquors in Solomons, Rosewick Wine & Spirits in La Plata, the Wine Shoppe in Waldorf, Village Pump Liquors in College Park, Wheaton Winery in Wheaton, Wine Bin in Ellicott City, Wine & Liquor Depot in Brandywine, Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Rio Hill Wine & Beer and Toddsbury of Ivy Convenience Store in Charlottesville.

GREAT VALUE

Chateau La Freynelle Sauvignon-Semillon-Muscadelle 2018

Bordeaux, France, $14

Here’s a nice white Bordeaux, based on sauvignon blanc, with extra body from semillon (a classic Bordeaux blend) and a flowery note from muscadelle. This is a lovely wine for sipping before dinner or with lighter seafood and pasta dishes. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Imported by Aquitaine Wine USA, distributed by M. Touton: Available in the District at Connecticut Avenue Wine & Liquor, Eye Street Cellars, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at 108 Deli & Liquor in Clarksville, Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda, Choice Wine & Beer in Silver Spring, Cork & Bottle Liquors in Laurel, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg, Frederick Wine House and Old Farm Liquors in Frederick, Landover Liquor in Cheverly, Bo Brooks Lighthouse Liquors in Baltimore, Midway Liquors in Joppa, Town Center Market in Riverdale Park, Wine World Beer & Spirits in Abingdon. Available in Virginia at Classic Wines in Great Falls, Pentagon City Wine Merchant in Arlington, Unwined in Belleview, Vienna Vintner in Vienna, Wine Cabinet in Reston.

GREAT VALUE

Castra Rubra Winemaker's Selection Cabernet Sauvignon-Syrah 2012

Thracian Valley, Bulgaria, $15

This is part of Walmart’s private label Winemaker’s Selection series. This is a good-quality, high-value red blend ideal for meat off the grill or in rich, braised dishes. ABV: 14 percent.

Imported by G&B: Available at various Walmart stores in the District and Virginia.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.