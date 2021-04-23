Maryland, $20

A deep pink color signals this wine isn’t going for the pale-is-better trend in pink. It’s like drinking a bowl of fruit — strawberries, cherries, melon, plus lots of smiles and fun. And if you’re in the D.C. area, here’s a chance to support local wine, with its lower carbon footprint from shipping and a clear glass bottle that’s more easily recyclable. And, well, it’s from around here! Alcohol by volume: 12.6 percent.

Story continues below advertisement

Distributed by Siema: Available in the District at the Bottle Shop, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, District Liquors, Metro Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Wagshal’s Deli, Yes! Organic Market (Brookland). Available in Maryland at Antietam Spirits in Boonsboro; Friendship Wine & Liquor in Abingdon; Gourmet Wine & Spirits in Sykesville; Hillside Liquors in Knoxville; JJ Liquors in Ellicott City; Longmeadow Wine & Liquors, South Mountain Spirits, Wooden Keg Liquors in Hagerstown; Midway Discount Liquors in Joppa; Mt. Airy Liquors in Mt. Airy; New Market Beer & Wine in New Market; Orion Wine & Spirits, Riverside Liquors, Spin the Bottle Wine Co., Trout Liquors, Village Mart Beer & Wine, Ye Old Spirit Shop in Frederick; UnCorked in Towson; Village Spirits in Smithsburg.

GREAT VALUE

Santa Julia Tintillo Malbec Bonarda

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mendoza, Argentina, $7 for 375-milliliter cans

“Chillable reds” are all the rage nowadays, and here’s a perfect example of one that benefits from some time in the refrigerator door. It comes in four-packs of 250ml cans or 375ml cans, which are equivalent to half a bottle — sold as singles. Cans have the advantage of portability, and their carbon footprint is lower than bottles because of their weight in shipping and because they are recyclable. Refreshing, with black fruit flavors and an energy that makes you want to crank up the music and pound the wine down — this wine is delicious. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Imported by Winesellers, distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Calvert Woodley, Grand Cata (Shaw, Union Market), Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Cielo Rojo in Takoma Park, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg, Friendship Wine & Liquor in Abingdon, Mom’s Organic Market in Rockville, Old Town Market in Kensington, Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring. Available in Virginia at Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church.

GREAT VALUE

Estancia del Silencio Monastrell 2019

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Jumilla, Spain, $30 for three-liter box

This is a good wine to have sitting on your counter, handy for any quick refills. At the equivalent of $7.50 for a standard bottle, it’s also ideal for parties or restaurant by-the-glass offerings. Look for dark cherry flavors with a hint of tobacco leaf — not a lot of complexity, just a lot of pleasure. Organic. ABV: 14 percent.

Imported and distributed in the District and Maryland by Artisans & Vines, in Virginia by LK Wine Tours and Sales: Available in the District at Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Each Peach Market, Mom’s Organic Market, Rodman’s, Sheffield Wine & Liquor Shoppe. Available in Maryland at Beer Wine & Co., Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Canton Crossing Wine + Spirits, Chesapeake Wine Co., Eastern Discount Liquors, Pinehurst Wine Shoppe in Baltimore; Crescent Wine & Spirits in Bowie; Dawson’s Market, Mom’s Organic Market in Rockville; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Fairgrounds Discount Beverages in Timonium; Franklins Restaurant Brewery and General Store, Shortcake Bakery in Hyattsville; the Girl & the Vine in Takoma Park; Greenbelt Co-Op in Greenbelt; Jason’s Wine & Spirits, Wine Bin in Ellicott City; Kenilworth Wine & Spirits in Towson; Knowles Station Wine & Co. in Kensington; Potomac Grocer in Potomac; Red: Wine, Beer & Spirits in Clarksville; Rodman’s in White Flint; Town Center Market in Riverdale; Wine Cellars of Annapolis in Annapolis; Silver Branch Brewing Co. in Silver Spring. Available in Virginia at Mom’s Organic Market (various locations).

GREAT VALUE

Sokol Blosser Evolution Pinot Noir 2019

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Oregon, $26 for 1.5-liter box

Oregon pinot noir from one of the Willamette Valley’s pioneer wineries in an eco-friendly box package at the equivalent of $13 a bottle? We’ll take it. This gulpable wine offers black cherry and baking spice with a hint of cola. Certified B Corp. ABV: 13 percent.

Distributed by Breakthru: Available in the District at Barrel House Liquors, Calvert Woodley, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s, Washington Wine & Spirits. Available in Maryland at Angel’s Food Market in Pasadena; Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Wine Cellars of Annapolis in Annapolis; Cheers & Spirits in Arnold; DocoVino Wine Bar & Boutique in Cambridge; Firewater Kitchen & Bar in Oakland; Goska’s Liquors in Severna Park; Hess Country Spirits in White Hall; Olde Solomon’s Wine & Spirits in Edgewater; Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City; State Line Liquors in Elkton; Total Wine & More (Laurel, Towson). Available in Virginia at Total Wine & More (Fredericksburg, Newport News, Richmond, Springfield).

Santa Julia Malbec Rosé

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mendoza, $7 for 375ml cans

Bright and a bit spritzy, this borders on a wine cocktail. But that’s not a fault — the full flavors of red berries and herbs carry it through to an invigorating finish. Organic. ABV: 13.9 percent.

Imported by Winesellers, distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Calvert Woodley, Grand Cata (Shaw, Union Market), Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Cielo Rojo in Takoma Park, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg, Friendship Wine & Liquor in Abingdon, Mom’s Organic Market in Rockville, Old Town Market in Kensington, Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring. Available in Virginia at Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church, Mom’s Organic Market (various locations).

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.