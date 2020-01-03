Exceptional Excellent Very Good



FROM LEFT: Las Perdices Malbec 2018, Boniperti Vignaioli Rosa di Sera Vino Rosato, Tenuta Iuzzolini Cirò Rosso Classico 2017, Château Moulinat 2018, Lumos Logsdon Ridge Vineyard Pinot Gris 2017 (Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Here are five wines to try this week, including three to stock up on before potential U.S. tariffs on European wines and other products take effect. We include a fascinating rosato from northern Italy and a savory rosso from the southern end of the boot, along with a delicious bordeaux. From the New World, we have a delicious malbec from Argentina and a racy pinot gris from Oregon.

GREAT VALUE

Boniperti Vignaioli Rosa di Sera Vino Rosato

Italy, $15

This is one of the most compelling rosés I’ve tasted in a long time. Don’t think of easygoing patio pounder refreshment here: The Rosa di Sera, made entirely from nebbiolo, has a serious tannic grip, long-lasting red berry flavors and a hint of saline minerality that holds it all together. Because the Italian appellation regulations don’t include rosé in this region, there is no vintage date on the label; the lot number on the back label indicates it is 2018. Only 100 cases were brought into the United States, so seek this out before it’s gone. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.

Imported and distributed by Le Storie: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Via Umbria, Wardman Wines. Available in Virginia at Beer Run and Feast in Charlottesville, the Brew Shop and Crystal City Wine Shop in Arlington, Corks & Kegs in Richmond, Grape+Bean, Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview).

Lumos Logsdon Ridge Vineyard Pinot Gris 2017

Willamette Valley, Ore., $19

Oregon winemakers seem to be souring on pinot gris in their excitement over their chardonnays of late. This organic, single-vineyard version from Lumos should serve as a reminder that Oregon is capable of producing a distinctive, delicious version of the grape that differs from the crisp pinot grigio of Italy and the plush pinot gris of Alsace. Look for red currant flavors and a refreshing acidity that is a great match for salmon or other seafood dishes. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Distributed by Salveto: Available in the District at Chat’s Liquors, Modern Liquors, S&R Liquors. Available in Maryland at Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean, Reston), Crystal City Wine Shop in Arlington, Department of Beer & Wine in Alexandria, Foods of All Nations in Charlottesville, Libbie Market in Richmond, Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview), Vino Bistro in Leesburg, Wine Cabinet in Reston, Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna), WineStyles (Montclair, Chantilly).

GREAT VALUE

Las Perdices Malbec 2018

Mendoza, Argentina, $13

Las Perdices is a reliable malbec, vintage after vintage, which makes it a popular by-the-glass pour at restaurants. The intense purple color leads to aromas of red and dark fruits, violets and meat. The palate is soft and rich, with ripe-sweet flavors of cherries and berries. Top notch. ABV: 14 percent.

Imported and distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Dixie Liquor, Eye Street Cellars, Lion’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Mac Market, MacArthur Beverages, Mimi’s Convenience Mart, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, S&S Liquors, Streets Market (M Street NE, Massachusetts Avenue), Whole Foods Market (Foggy Bottom), Yes! Organic Market (14th Street). Available in Maryland at Amendment 21, the Happy Grape and Red Fish Liquors in Baltimore; the Breadery in Catonsville; Fenwick Beer & Wine and Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Kings Contrivance Liquor Shop in Columbia; Wine Cellars of Annapolis. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese and Towers Foods in Arlington, Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean, Reston), City Vino in Fredericksburg, Kelsick Specialty Market in Gloucester, Streets Market (Alexandria, Arlington), Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview), Whole Foods Market (multiple locations).

GREAT VALUE

Tenuta Iuzzolini Cirò Rosso Classico 2017

Italy, $15

Rich and savory, this lovely red wine is soothing as a blanket in winter. Pair it with braised meat dishes, such as hearty stews and roasts. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported by Omni Wines, distributed by Impero: Available in the District at Batch 13, Imperial Wine & Spirits, MacArthur Beverages, Salumeria 2703. Available in Maryland at Dawson’s Market in Rockville, Di Pasquale’s Marketplace in Baltimore, Finewine.com and Gemelli Italian Market in Gaithersburg, Friendship Gourmet Market in Chevy Chase, Giolitti Delicatessen in Annapolis, Maple Beer & Wine in Bethesda, Orion Wine & Spirits and Spin the Bottle in Frederick, Rodman’s in White Flint, Wine Harvest in Potomac. Available in Virginia at Cafe Torino and Bakery and the Grapevine in Warrenton, City Vino in Fredericksburg, the Italian Store (Lyon Village, Westover) in Arlington, Market 2 Market in Alexandria, Vienna Vintner in Vienna, the Wine Attic in Clifton, WineStyles (Montclair, Chantilly).

Château Moulinat 2018

Bordeaux, France, $15

Classic bordeaux, with black currant and blackberry fruit and a hint of pencil shavings or graphite. Here’s a great wine to have on hand for steaks, burgers and other casual foods — your weeknight bordeaux. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Imported by Wine Circle, distributed by Le Storie: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Wagshal’s Market, Wardman Wines. Available in Virginia at Beer Run and Wine Warehouse in Charlottesville, the Brew Shop in Arlington, Department of Beer & Wine in Alexandria, Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church, Norm’s Beer & Wine and Vienna Vintner in Vienna, Oakton Wine Shop in Oakton, Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview), the Wine Attic in Clifton.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.