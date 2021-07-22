Now and then, a chef comes up with something that launches legions of copies. The molten chocolate cake created by New York chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten made such an impression; versions of it trickled down to fast-food menus. And rare is the Indian restaurant in Washington that doesn’t feature some version of the fabulous palak chaat introduced by Vikram Sunderam at the original Rasika. The most talked-about main course at La Bise is salmon coulibiac, basically a fish version of beef Wellington in which a band of puff pastry and mushroom duxelles form a frame around the salmon and rice tinted with parsley puree. Visiting on Bastille Day, a friend texted me: “the salmon entree made me weep!” While I didn’t shed any tears when I ate it, the coulibiac, based on a Russian recipe, did prompt me to whip out my phone and take a photo of the dish, pretty in pink and green and displayed on a thick and lemony butter sauce. I might not have cried, but I liked the art enough to ask for half of it to be wrapped for later appreciation, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see replicas around town down the line.