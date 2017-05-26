TASTE OF NORTH CAPITOL: Food and drink from Boundary Stone, Big Bear Cafe, Uncle Chips, Wicked Bloom and more. 7 p.m. $75. NPR Atrium, 1111 North Capitol St. NE. bit.ly/2rhSHdf.
WASHINGTONIAN’S BEST OF WASHINGTON: Sample from more than 75 of Washingtonian’s top-rated restaurants, including Bombay Club, Lupo Verde and Whaley’s. 6-10 p.m. $125-$175. Ticket sales support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. National Building Museum, 401 F St. NW. washingtonian.com/bestof.
WINE CLASS: Learn and taste red and white wine from France’s E. Guigal. 7 p.m. $50. Chain Bridge Cellars, 1351 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean. chainbridgecellars.com.
CAPITAL BEER CLASSIC: A craft beer festival with food, games and entertainment. 4-7:30 p.m. $55-$75. FedEx Field, 1600 FedEx Way, Landover. capitalbeerclassic.com.
HYATTSVILLE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL: Music, food and dance from a variety of cultures. 5-9 p.m. Free admission. Heurich Park, 2800 Nicholson St., Hyattsville. hyattsville.org/143/International-Festival.
LAMB JAM: Drinks, butcher demos, live music and lamb. Competing chefs include Kyle Bailey of Sixth Engine, Justin Bittner of District Distilling Company, Dimitri Moshovitis of Cava and more. 6 p.m. $75. Eastern Market, 225 Seventh St. SE. americanlamb.com.
MASON DIXON MASTER CHEF TOURNAMENT: Chefs compete in a single-elimination culinary tournament. Benefiting Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland. Monday and Tuesday. $45. Points South Latin Kitchen, 1640 Thames St., Baltimore. mdmasterchef.com.
TASTING CUBA: American University’s Johanna Mendelson Forman discusses the evolution and historical importance of Cuban foodways. 6:45 p.m. $45-$60. S. Dillon Ripley Center, 1100 Jefferson Dr. SW. smithsonianassociates.org.
JUNE 7
CELEBRATING NORA: A reception ahead of the closing of Restaurant Nora, hosted by the Environmental Film Festival in the Nation’s Capital. 6:30 p.m. $175. Restaurant Nora, 2132 Florida Ave. NW. dceff.org.
COOKING CLASS: Chef Mark Haskell teaches how to make arancini, samosas and more. 7 p.m. $59. Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. 202-549-4172. hillcenterdc.org/event/street-food-arancini-samosas-pakora.
DINE-N-DASH WITH CHEF JOSÉ ANDRÉS: Fifth annual restaurant crawl featuring Del Campo, Oyamel, Colada Shop, Estadio and more. All proceeds benefit World Central Kitchen. 6 p.m. $125. Various Penn Quarter and 14th Street restaurants. dinendash.info.
JUNE 8
DRINKING THE PAST: Archaeologist Patrick E. McGovern and Dogfish Head Brewery founder Sam Calagione discuss ancient brews. Program includes a tasting. 6:45 p.m. $40-$55. S. Dillon Ripley Center, 1100 Jefferson Dr. SW. smithsonianassociates.org.
Submit event listings at least 14 days in advance at events.washpost.com. Events are subject to cancellation.
Submit event listings at least 14 days in advance at events.washpost.com. Events are subject to cancellation.