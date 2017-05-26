Rob Sonderman of Federalist Pig will be among the chefs competing in this year’s Lamb Jam on Monday at Eastern Market. (Dayna Smith/For the Washington Post)

THURSDAY

TASTE OF NORTH CAPITOL: Food and drink from Boundary Stone, Big Bear Cafe, Uncle Chips, Wicked Bloom and more. 7 p.m. $75. NPR Atrium, 1111 North Capitol St. NE. bit.ly/2rhSHdf.

WASHINGTONIAN’S BEST OF WASHINGTON: Sample from more than 75 of Washingtonian’s top-rated restaurants, including Bombay Club, Lupo Verde and Whaley’s. 6-10 p.m. $125-$175. Ticket sales support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. National Building Museum, 401 F St. NW. washingtonian.com/bestof.

WINE CLASS: Learn and taste red and white wine from France’s E. Guigal. 7 p.m. $50. Chain Bridge Cellars, 1351 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean. chainbridgecellars.com.

SATURDAY

CAPITAL BEER CLASSIC: A craft beer festival with food, games and entertainment. 4-7:30 p.m. $55-$75. FedEx Field, 1600 FedEx Way, Landover. capitalbeerclassic.com.

HYATTSVILLE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL: Music, food and dance from a variety of cultures. 5-9 p.m. Free admission. Heurich Park, 2800 Nicholson St., Hyattsville. hyattsville.org/143/International-Festival.

MONDAY

LAMB JAM: Drinks, butcher demos, live music and lamb. Competing chefs include Kyle Bailey of Sixth Engine, Justin Bittner of District Distilling Company, Dimitri Moshovitis of Cava and more. 6 p.m. $75. Eastern Market, 225 Seventh St. SE. americanlamb.com.

MASON DIXON MASTER CHEF TOURNAMENT: Chefs compete in a single-elimination culinary tournament. Benefiting Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland. Monday and Tuesday. $45. Points South Latin Kitchen, 1640 Thames St., Baltimore. mdmasterchef.com.

TASTING CUBA: American University’s Johanna Mendelson Forman discusses the evolution and historical importance of Cuban foodways. 6:45 p.m. $45-$60. S. Dillon Ripley Center, 1100 Jefferson Dr. SW. smithsonianassociates.org.

RESERVE NOW

JUNE 7

CELEBRATING NORA: A reception ahead of the closing of Restaurant Nora, hosted by the Environmental Film Festival in the Nation’s Capital. 6:30 p.m. $175. Restaurant Nora, 2132 Florida Ave. NW. dceff.org.

COOKING CLASS: Chef Mark Haskell teaches how to make arancini, samosas and more. 7 p.m. $59. Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. 202-549-4172. hillcenterdc.org/event/street-food-arancini-samosas-pakora.

DINE-N-DASH WITH CHEF JOSÉ ANDRÉS: Fifth annual restaurant crawl featuring Del Campo, Oyamel, Colada Shop, Estadio and more. All proceeds benefit World Central Kitchen. 6 p.m. $125. Various Penn Quarter and 14th Street restaurants. dinendash.info.

JUNE 8

DRINKING THE PAST: Archaeologist Patrick E. McGovern and Dogfish Head Brewery founder Sam Calagione discuss ancient brews. Program includes a tasting. 6:45 p.m. $40-$55. S. Dillon Ripley Center, 1100 Jefferson Dr. SW. smithsonianassociates.org.