

Lamb Chops With Lime Sauce; get the recipe below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Lamb rib chops are all fancy when presented as a rack of lamb, their bony ends trimmed to a fare-thee-well. But when they’re separated, easily, they become essentially meat lollipops — the smaller ones often featured as heavy hors d’oeuvres at the kind of parties from which you don’t go home from hungry.

At the size you find most often at the supermarket, the chops can also turn into the kind of casual, pick-it-up-and-eat-it meal that cooks in less than 10 minutes. Here, the meat is pan-seared to a golden brown and left to rest for a bit while you finish a simple sauce in the blender.

All that’s left to do is to grab the chops by their untrimmed “handles” and dip the meaty ends again and again, until you only have bones to gnaw on.