There is a certain broccoli salad that’s been popular at summer picnics and pool parties for decades. Variations abound, but it typically has both sweet and savory elements, a nutty crunch, and a rich, creamy dressing. It also usually happens to contain more bacon and mayonnaise by weight than broccoli, and often a lot of sugar, almost as if mocking the word “salad.”
This recipe achieves a similar taste in a much better-for-you way. It starts with broccoli florets (which are blanched to make them optimally tender) and features toasted nuts, raisins and red onion — just like the classic. But instead of a sugar-sweetened, mayonnaise-heavy dressing, Greek yogurt, mixed with some mayonnaise and sweetened lightly with honey, provides a lusciously creamy base in a lighter, more healthful way. And instead of bacon, chopped sun-dried tomatoes add a delicious savory, salty element. You could add some crisped, crumbled bacon if its omission feels like a dealbreaker, but this way the salad is vegetarian, and acts a fresher tasting counterpoint for any accompanying grilled meats.
4 servings (Makes about 5 cups)
From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.
5 cups bite-size (about 1-inch) broccoli florets (about 15 ounces)
¼ cup unsalted hulled sunflower seeds
½ cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup raisins
3 tablespoons finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes (oil packed or reconstituted in warm water)
3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
Bring a large pot of water to a boil and prepare an ice water bath in a large mixing bowl. Put the broccoli in the boiling water, return to a boil and cook about 2 minutes, until the broccoli has softened slightly but is still bright green and crisp. Drain the broccoli and transfer to the ice bath to cool. Drain the broccoli again and shake the colander to drain off any excess water.
Toast the sunflower seeds in a dry skillet over medium high heat, stirring frequently, about 3 minutes, until fragrant and lightly browned. Remove from the heat and transfer to a shallow dish to cool.
In a large mixing bowl, stir together the yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper. Add the broccoli, raisins, sun-dried tomatoes and onion and gently toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 3 days. Stir in the sunflower seeds right before serving.
