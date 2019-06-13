

Better broccoli salad; get the recipe, below. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

There is a certain broccoli salad that’s been popular at summer picnics and pool parties for decades. Variations abound, but it typically has both sweet and savory elements, a nutty crunch, and a rich, creamy dressing. It also usually happens to contain more bacon and mayonnaise by weight than broccoli, and often a lot of sugar, almost as if mocking the word “salad.”

This recipe achieves a similar taste in a much better-for-you way. It starts with broccoli florets (which are blanched to make them optimally tender) and features toasted nuts, raisins and red onion — just like the classic. But instead of a sugar-sweetened, mayonnaise-heavy dressing, Greek yogurt, mixed with some mayonnaise and sweetened lightly with honey, provides a lusciously creamy base in a lighter, more healthful way. And instead of bacon, chopped sun-dried tomatoes add a delicious savory, salty element. You could add some crisped, crumbled bacon if its omission feels like a dealbreaker, but this way the salad is vegetarian, and acts a fresher tasting counterpoint for any accompanying grilled meats.