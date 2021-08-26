South Eastern Australia, $10
Bright and juicy with blackberry and cherry flavors and maybe just a whiff of bacon, this light-bodied red is great for casual sipping or weeknight meals. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Ponga Sauvignon Blanc 2020
Marlborough, New Zealand, $12
Crisp, bright and simply refreshing with flavors of nectarine and citrus, this sauvignon blanc has a hint of the signature grassy, spicy character we’ve come to expect from New Zealand. ABV: 12.5 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Flavium Selección Mencía 2015
Bierzo, Spain, $13
Mencía resembles cabernet franc in texture and flavor, so fans of red wines from the Loire Valley and Virginia should enjoy this. It’s light-bodied — a vintage character perhaps — but it’s charming and racy with flavors of white pepper, clove and tea. ABV: 13 percent.
D'Arenberg The Hermit Crab 2020
McLaren Vale, Australia, $19
This Rhône-style white blend of viognier and marsanne is rich and oily in texture, flowery in aroma with scents of jasmine and honeysuckle, and slightly spicy on the palate with ripe orchard fruit and a hint of ginger. ABV: 13.5 percent.
Domaine Louis Moreau Petit Chablis 2019
Burgundy, France, $26
Chablis is the northernmost part of Burgundy, famous for exceptional chardonnay with little or no oak influence (with exceptions, of course). Petit chablis designates wines from vineyard sites that are not considered prime for aging — in other words, ideal to drink young. This fine example from Louis Moreau is chock full of peach and apricot flavors and a savory, umami character that lingers in your mouth for several seconds after you swallow the wine. ABV: 12.5 percent.
