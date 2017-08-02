(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

What’s for dinner? Try one of these quick chicken recipes.

Grilled Chicken Tenders With Chimichurri, pictured above. These juicy bites are ready in 25 minutes or less.


Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas. Spend five minutes on prep and you'll have an easy meal that requires little cleanup.


Lemon and Apricot Cinnamon Chicken. Dried apricots and cinnamon add hints of sweetness.


Chicken With Almond Butter. A flavorful sauce with few ingredients; leftovers are great cold.


Green Salad With Chicken, Apple and Maple Walnuts in Buttermilk Dressing. Not a boring chicken salad.


Mango-Lime Marinated Chicken Thighs. Plan ahead — these need to marinate for at least four hours, or up to overnight; after their soak, the chicken thighs get a quick 20-minute broil.


Pressure Cooker Honey Sesame Chicken. Pantry-friendly and ready in a flash.


Oven-Baked Chicken Tenders With Pineapple-Apricot Salsa. Yields perfect results.

