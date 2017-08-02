

(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

What’s for dinner? Try one of these quick chicken recipes.

[You can never have too many zucchini recipes. Here are our favorites.]

Grilled Chicken Tenders With Chimichurri, pictured above. These juicy bites are ready in 25 minutes or less.



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas. Spend five minutes on prep and you'll have an easy meal that requires little cleanup.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Lemon and Apricot Cinnamon Chicken. Dried apricots and cinnamon add hints of sweetness.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Chicken With Almond Butter. A flavorful sauce with few ingredients; leftovers are great cold.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Green Salad With Chicken, Apple and Maple Walnuts in Buttermilk Dressing. Not a boring chicken salad.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Mango-Lime Marinated Chicken Thighs. Plan ahead — these need to marinate for at least four hours, or up to overnight; after their soak, the chicken thighs get a quick 20-minute broil.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Pressure Cooker Honey Sesame Chicken. Pantry-friendly and ready in a flash.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Oven-Baked Chicken Tenders With Pineapple-Apricot Salsa. Yields perfect results.