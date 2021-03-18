Carryout from Lucky Danger, the American Chinese takeout that opened in November in Mount Vernon Triangle, elicits a grin as you unpack it. The sturdy round compostable containers and white rectangular cartons are so attractive, there’s no need to transfer their contents to serving dishes. Just as sweet, the packages come with labels identifying what’s inside (“these are oranges” describes some citrus wedges) and a tiny cartoon figure. A restaurant with a sense of humor! Even the thick napkins show flair.

Chef Tim Ma made three requests of the branding firm he enlisted to shape his pop-up, which operates out of Prather’s on the Alley. “Timelessness was important,” he says. The menu also had to be fun. “Privately,” says Ma, “I’m a goofy person.” Hence his call for a mascot. The eventual menu, retro in red and white, asks customers to play safe — “No Mask. No Honor. No Service” — and reveals the character of Lucky Danger. The mascot turns out to be 10 or so little chefs in animal costumes — Dragon Boy, Shark Boy, Lion Boy, etc. — some of whom customers get to know from a sheet of stickers in each bag.

As for the actual food, the inspiration for Lucky Danger comes from the chef’s uncle, Paul Ma, who ran a storefront-turned-restaurant in Yorktown Heights, N.Y. Now closed, Paul Ma’s China Kitchen was part of a 2019 exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History: “Food, Transforming the American Table.” The event brought multiple generations of family members to Washington to reminisce. Similar to his uncle’s business, the D.C. takeout specializes in American Chinese food, which Ma, 43, defines as “food that immigrants from China brought over and essentially updated for the American palate,” and adapted using common or cheaper Western ingredients.

Things like crab rangoon, he says, which “isn’t recognized in China.” The notion of crab (real or imitation) and cream cheese stuffed into a spring roll wrapper and fried to a crisp was popularized by Trader Vic’s, the long-gone Polynesian watering hole in San Francisco, and lives on today at places including P.F. Chang’s. The warm and wispy, rich and creamy version at Lucky Danger is a delightful throwback to America’s love affair with all things tiki, which coincided in the 1940s and 1950s with mainstream acceptance of American Chinese spots.

Ma’s portfolio includes the Eaton hotel, home to American Son, and Laoban Dumplings, the source of Lucky Danger’s delicious dumplings, stuffed with ground pork and Chinese chives. The day-to-day presence at Lucky Danger is co-founder Andrew Chiou, 32, who comes to the project from the closed Momo Yakitori in Woodridge. Both chefs are the children of Taiwanese immigrants; Ma was born in Arkansas and Chiou in Texas.

Their menu at Lucky Danger is a mash-up of standard-issue Chinese takeout fare along with a sprinkling of dishes that Ma and Chiou remember their parents ordering off menus written in Chinese when they were kids. Read: hot and sour soup, kung pao chicken and broccoli beef, but also pig ear salad, mapo tofu and flounder with pickled cabbage. The selections slip in reminders that the chefs are both steeped in technique. Their fried rice sets the bar for the staple in Washington, made as it is with duck breast — rubbed with spices including star anise and coriander and cold-smoked with tea leaves — and confit duck legs. Succulent shreds of duck help fill the carton with glossy rice, shredded yellow egg and sweet minced carrots. “We can’t help ourselves,” Ma says about the fancy-fication of fried rice.

The chefs’ experience and standards translate to American Chinese food that’s true to its roots and superior to much of the competition.

One reason the kung pao chicken doesn’t linger long on my table is because every part of it shows TLC. The peanuts and peppers are first toasted with dried garlic. The vegetables are uniformly diced. The sauce — made by caramelizing sugar, then adding soy sauce — gets made to order, and it sweetens chicken that’s twice fried.

Ma and Chiou also know some dishes don’t need much tinkering. While they experimented with sweet-and-sour sauce, going so far as to swap in fresh cranberries for different brands of ketchup, they ultimately concluded that “Heinz is the signature flavor of sweet and sour,” says Chiou.

Admittedly, a few dishes are no better than the ones you get from places for the sake of convenience rather than execution. Lucky Danger’s beef and broccoli is equal parts soft meat and sodden vegetable.

But the majority of the choices beat what you get from takeouts without name chefs. I’m thinking now of braised flounder swimming with tangy pickled cabbage, soft leaves alternating with crisp ones. And orange beef. Lucky Danger uses a lesser cut of meat — bottom sirloin — but scores each piece twice, in part to catch the sauce, and breads the bites in a combination of cornstarch and wheat flour. The unusual brightness of the dish is due to oranges being peeled just as they’re needed. Salt-and-pepper shrimp stars springy seafood in a jumble of sliced jalapeños and smoky-sweet onions. A category called “Veggies Mostly” includes a mapo tofu that comes out punching and wok-singed green beans tossed with soy sauce and garlic.

Thirsty? Lucky Danger has you covered, with a line of canned cocktails, including Duck Sauce. That’s tequila lit with Sichuan peppercorns and subtly fruity with lemon and peach.

Don’t shoot the messenger, but it takes patience to taste the place. For now at least, orders, tied to pickup times, can be made only online, beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Scrambling to secure one of the 62 slots feels like playing whack-a-mole. An online FAQ lets eaters with dietary restrictions down gently: “If you are on a gluten-free, soy-free, and/or sesame-free journey, then we just weren’t meant to be. It’s not you, it’s us!!” And once you’ve placed your order, there are “no refunds, no modifications, no soup for you (unless you ordered soup).” And you should, by the way. The duck bone broth, paired with thin rice noodles and crisp with scallions, fairly hums with ginger. Billed as an appetizer, the restorative is best experienced at the end of a meal, says Chiou.

Preordering is good for the business, in that the operators know exactly how much food to prepare, and for when, a drill that also benefits customers, says Chiou. The process also minimizes waste.

That said, indoor kiosks are part of the finessed plan for the second branch of Lucky Danger, expected to open in late April in Arlington’s Westpost shopping center (formerly Pentagon Row). Ma has tasked his branding team to come up with an “escape room” aesthetic. Stay tuned. Washington’s Lucky Danger will stay where it is until the end of the year, until Prather’s reopens. Lucky for locals, Ma plans to find another spot in Mount Vernon Triangle.

Chiou sounds proud to pay tribute to American Chinese cooking. “Tim and I are having fun, with food we have roots to,” says the chef, who describes Lucky Danger as filling the gap between modest and fancy. To which I can only add, pass the fortune cookies and party on.

