One common complaint about vegetarian dishes is that they can lack texture. But plant-based foods can range in texture just as much as meat can, so it’s simply a matter of paying attention to that quality when you’re cooking.
Most weeks I write about a full-fledged meal, but this week I’m writing about a DIY pantry item that can act as a texture-insurance policy. It’s a savory granola, made the same way the sweet kind is, but with herbs, salt and pepper instead of sugar, and with mustard instead of, say, dried fruit. I’ve seen references to such a thing in a few other cookbooks and on restaurant menus recently, but I went with a recipe from David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl’s new “Green Kitchen at Home” (Hardie Grant Books, 2017).
This is what you’ll want to have around to throw on a salad, on top of a roasted sweet potato or into soups, grain bowls, fried rice, braised tofu or just about anything that could use a little extra crunch. (Which is just about anything, period.)
For those of you who like your morning yogurt, there’s nothing to stop you from stirring in this instead of a super-sweetened granola. And in case you run out of ideas for how to use it — you won’t — you can also eat it as a snack. Consider yourself warned.
20 servings (makes 5 cups)
This may be your new go-to pantry item — perfect for adding crunchy interest to salads, soups, grain bowls and more. Like sweet breakfast granola, it takes well to mixing and matching based on what you have on hand: Feel free to substitute other herbs, nuts and grains to your heart’s content.
MAKE AHEAD: The granola can be stored at room temperature in a large sealable glass jar for up to 1 month.
Buckwheat groats (the triangular seeds of the plant) and rye flakes, by companies such as Bob’s Red Mill, are available in some natural food stores and online.
Adapted from “Green Kitchen at Home,” by David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl (Hardie Grant Books, 2017).
2 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves, finely chopped (may substitute 1 tablespoon dried rosemary leaves), finely chopped
2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped (may substitute 1 tablespoon dried thyme leaves)
1 cup rolled oats (do not use quick-cooking or instant)
1 cup rye flakes (a.k.a. rolled rye; may substitute more rolled oats; see headnote)
½ cup raw buckwheat groats (see headnote)
½ cup raw pecan halves
½ cup raw hulled pumpkin seeds
½ cup raw hulled sunflower seeds
1 tablespoon freshly grated orange zest
1 teaspoon kosher salt, or more as needed
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or more as needed
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
1 tablespoon runny honey or pure maple syrup
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone liner.
Combine the rosemary, thyme, oats, rye flakes, buckwheat groats, pecans, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, orange zest, salt and pepper in a large mixing bowl, and stir to mix thoroughly.
Whisk together the oil, mustard and honey or maple syrup in a liquid measuring cup. Pour the wet mixture over the dry ingredients and, using your hands or a spatula, mix until well combined. Taste, and add more salt and pepper if desired.
Spread the granola out in a single layer on the baking sheet and bake, stirring occasionally to prevent it from burning, until crunchy and golden, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool completely on the baking sheet.
Nutrition | Per 1/4-cup serving: 150 calories, 4 g protein, 12 g carbohydrates, 11 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 65 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 1 g sugar
Recipe tested by Joe Yonan; email questions to food@washpost.com
