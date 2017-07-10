Have some canned or home-cooked chickpeas in your kitchen? Use them in one of these meatless recipes.
Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwiches, pictured above. Avocado adds creaminess.
Peanut Butter Chickpea Energy Balls, above left. These make a great snack.
Spiced Chickpeas on Nan With Cucumber Yogurt, above right. Pantry friendly and ready in 30 minutes or less.
Pasta With Chickpeas, Celery and Parsley. With plenty of satisfying crunch.
Spinach-Chickpea Burgers. With chickpeas and chickpea flour.
Hummus Pancakes With Tahini Mayo. Cute little appetizers.