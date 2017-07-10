(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Have some canned or home-cooked chickpeas in your kitchen? Use them in one of these meatless recipes.

Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwiches, pictured above. Avocado adds creaminess.


(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Peanut Butter Chickpea Energy Balls, above left. These make a great snack.

Spiced Chickpeas on Nan With Cucumber Yogurt, above right. Pantry friendly and ready in 30 minutes or less.


(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Pasta With Chickpeas, Celery and Parsley. With plenty of satisfying crunch.

Spinach-Chickpea Burgers. With chickpeas and chickpea flour.


(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Hummus Pancakes With Tahini Mayo. Cute little appetizers.

