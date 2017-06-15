

Gin is an ideal addition to many a drink. Here are eight cocktails to try, from the Recipe Finder. Cheers!

Summer Suzie, pictured above. A lovely mix of chamomile tea, Suze and gin.



The Onion Vanishes, above left. Calling all martini lovers — try this version with London dry-style gin and a homemade red onion shrub.

Dad’s Pimped-Out Gin & Tonic, above right. With spicy Tomr’s tonic syrup and Citadelle gin.

Gin Rickey. Washington’s own native cocktail.



A Corpse in Seville, above left. Here gin pairs with Cointreau, Cocchi Americano and a smidge of absinthe.

The Last Straw, above right. Picking up the last of spring’s strawberries? Here’s a tasty way to use them — infused in green Chartreuse and mixed with gin and St-Germain.

Black Pepper Gin Rickey. You’ll make a homemade black pepper and lime soda for this drink; the recipe requires a soda siphon or ISI charger.



Ruby’s Arms. Use the gin in place of mezcal for a more interesting gin punch.