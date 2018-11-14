

Maple Spiced Glazed Nuts make a nice pre-Thanksgiving feast snack; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

These scrumptious nuts, glazed with maple syrup and seasoned lightly with warming hints of cinnamon and cayenne, are practically effortless to make. They have the seemingly magic power of elevating any number of dishes you might be serving this Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday season.

For starters (pun intended), pile them onto your cheese platter along with fresh and dried fruits, which will upgrade it instantly, both flavorwise and healthwise. Or sprinkle them on salad and atop creamy squash soup for a compelling, crunchy contrast. Even for the main course they can lend pizazz as a garnish for mashed sweet potatoes, cooked green beans and roasted Brussels sprouts. And, of course, at meal’s end they can be chopped and tumbled onto roasted fruit or scattered over pumpkin pie.

I recommend making a double batch so you have some left over, because they are nice for everyday eating, too — unbeatable in oatmeal, on yogurt and simply nibbled on their own. While you are at it, you might want to make several batches because, packed in a glass jar and tied with a ribbon, they make a lovely holiday hostess gift.