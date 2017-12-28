

Russian Salad; get the recipe, below. (Jennifer Chase/For The Washington Post)

Raised in Queens by food-loving parents on civil servants’ budgets, I had a childhood that served as a culinary world tour — by way of inexpensive, excellent, mom-and-pop restaurants around New York’s five boroughs.

One occasional adventure was heading to Brighton Beach, in Brooklyn, for Russian food. I remember the restaurants there having a boisterous, party atmosphere with platters, vodka and live music flowing. (They still do!) In particular, I recall gobbling up this salad. It is composed of humble roots — beets, potatoes and carrots — plus pickled vegetables that together rise stunningly above the salad’s likely “what’s left in the cellar” origins.

[This four-ingredient salad will see you through winter]

My addition of white beans brings hearty protein to the plate; an ample splash of white vinegar gives it a bright punch, and a sprinkle of dill lends a fragrant freshness. It is an old-world dish for sure, but it has the modern appeal of a rediscovered classic and the potential health benefits of probiotics to boot. Those good bacteria, which foster gut balance as well as overall immune health, are found in fermented sauerkraut and pickles. But they do not survive the heating process that would makes the vegetables shelf-stable, and not all pickles are fermented. So for a probiotic boost, choose fermented products from the refrigerated case.

The salad keeps well in the refrigerator and works for all four seasons, at home alongside a rich winter stew and a summer cookout. It is a good one to keep in mind as we launch into the New Year.

food@washpost.com