Champagne is fixed in our imagination as the wine of luxury and frivolity, extolled in belle epoque-style posters as the favorite tipple of les belles femmes de Paris, dangling bare ankles as they lift their sparkling coupes in a toast to the good life. That image persists because champagne producers have embraced it and prices have supported it. Champagne has not evolved much, because it doesn’t have incentive to do so.

When champagne does change, it’s at a glacial pace usually driven from the outside. The region will only alter its formula in response to market demand. And these changes tend to be on the fringes. One such market-driven change is a niche called brut nature, or non-dosage wines. A traditional house like Billecart-Salmon embracing this trend is noteworthy.

Allow me to get a bit wonky: Sparkling wines such as champagne get their bubbles through a second fermentation in the bottle. The base wine, already through its alcoholic fermentation, is bottled and aged on yeast lees that continue fermenting in the bottle to produce bubbles. The longer a wine is aged on its lees, the more complex it gets. Spanish cava typically ages for 15 months, champagne for two or three years or more. Time is money.

When the wine is ready, the lees are manipulated toward the top of the bottle through a process called riddling. The wine is then disgorged — the yeast lees discarded — and topped off with a “dosage” of aged reserve wine with some added sugar. The level of sugar determines whether the wine is labeled brut, extra dry or demi-sec, for a fairly sweet wine. This dosage is carefully calibrated by each champagne producer to create a consistent house style and balance the raw character of the wine.

The market trend in recent years toward natural wines favors less manipulation of the grapes in the vineyard and the juice in the cellar. Sparkling wine is highly manipulated, but one way winemaking can be tweaked is with the dosage. Reducing the level of added sugar can take a brut to extra brut or even brut nature. These wines are often called non-dosage or zero dosage.

I’m skeptical of this trend, because it feeds off our societal fear of sugar. (And I love sugar.) The sugar in the dosage is meant to balance the wine. Omitting it can result in an unbalanced, lean and acidic brew. However, handled carefully, a zero-dosage sparkling wine can be scintillating.

Making a non-dosage brut nature does not simply mean taking wine you’ve aged on the lees and omitting the sugar at disgorgement. To make it work, you must start in the vineyard — not at disgorgement — at the beginning. That’s what Billecart-Salmon did in developing its new brut nature cuvée.

“It is easy to put a low- or no-dosage wine on the market if all you are after is marketing buzz,” says Mathieu Roland-Billecart, seventh generation CEO of the family-owned champagne house. “We expect more from ourselves, so we took time to get it right.”

The Billecart-Salmon Brut Nature ($60) is a blend of 10 vintages, aged on its lees for 48 months. In contrast, the house’s flagship brut reserve ($50) is blended from three vintages and aged for 30 months. The blend and aging for the brut nature give the wine extra depth and focus, allowing it to stand alone without added sugar in its dosage.

“The result is a brut nature that preserves the purity of the fruit and remains fresh while not having the very high acidity some young non-dosage wines have,” Roland-Billecart explains. “If you want to achieve the best, you can’t cheat with time.”

The Billecart-Salmon Brut Nature is rich and creamy, not screaming with acidity but welcoming with flavors of white peach and lime. Beautifully balanced, it is delicious on its own but even better with sushi or sashimi.

The sparkle in my glass this holiday season will symbolize relief, thankfulness and hope for the future. For all too many people, those bubbles will bring tears of grief and memories of loved ones lost.

And as we toast the end of this difficult year, remember that whether you are drinking champagne, cava, prosecco or other sparkling wine, the bubbles always rise, as if reminding us to look up. I wish you all a happy holiday season and a wonderful new year.