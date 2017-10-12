We bake when we’re stressed. We bake when we’re full of joy. We bake when we’re in need of alone time. For every mood and feeling, there is a cookie that corresponds. Here’s what we’d bake if we were feeling . . .

Mellow



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

You’re calm, cool and collected. You’d like something a little sweet, but don’t need to put in lot of effort. Some people may call this “lazy”; we say it’s “centered.” Bake a batch of Banana Cookies — they have five ingredients and are a snap to mix up. (They’re also gluten-free and vegan.) Breathe in, exhale, eat cookie, repeat.

Gloomy



(T. Susan Chang)

It’s a dreary day. You spilled your coffee. The news continues to depress. You want to be anywhere but where you are right now. Once you get home, bake up what pastry chef Christina Tosi calls “the oversized flannel shirt of cookies” — Molasses-Rye Cookies. The caraway seed imitates the flavors of rye bread, while ginger and molasses keep them warm and comfy. Chin up.

Joyful



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Today’s the day, the sun is shining and you’re going to bake something sweet to share with all you meet. Cardamom-Brown Sugar Snickerdoodles will be the icing on the cake, so to speak.

Frustrated



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Some days the hits just keep coming. Take your mind elsewhere with Chocolate Rum Balls — practice a little mindful dough rolling as you form a chocolate wafer crumb mixture spiked with a hefty dose of dark rum. Notice the relaxation creep in as you roll the dough balls in chopped almonds. This is not the rum talking.

Stressed



(Jonathan Ernst/For The Washington Post)

Some people may want a more involved recipe to stress bake, but who’s got time for that? Brown Sugar Shortbread is easy and consistently delicious. Beat some butter with sugar, add some vanilla, salt and flour, then press the dough into a pan (like a massage, but for cookies). Relax and take comfort in the beauty of simplicity.

Angry



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

You’re fuming with the fury of a thousand suns and everything around you should fear your wrath. These rich, chewy Smoky Hazelnut Chocolate Cookies will take that angst in stride. Don’t share. It’s overrated.

Energetic



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Channel that spunk with the might of a star baker; make Coconut, Fennel and Pistachio Biscotti from “The Great British Bake Off” contestant Nadiya Jamir Hussain. We highly recommend that you make the optional coconut brittle — you’ve got the drive, so embrace it!